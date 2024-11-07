ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST RELEASES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

REPORTS DEBT TO GBV OF 39.8% AND AFFO PAYOUT RATIO OF 71.4%

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 7, 2024 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) (TSX: AX.PR.E) (TSX: AX.PR.I) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The third quarter results in this press release should be read in conjunction with the REIT's consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended September 30, 2024. All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts or otherwise noted.

"During the third quarter we made significant progress towards our key objective of reducing overall leverage and strengthening the balance sheet," said Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artis. "We completed $616.0 million of asset sales during the quarter and used the proceeds primarily to reduce debt. As a result, our total debt to gross book value decreased to 39.8% at September 30, 2024, compared to 49.8% at June 30, 2024 and 50.9% at December 31, 2023. Including the impact of realized gain (loss) on equity securities, FFO and AFFO per unit increased to $0.31 and $0.21, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.25 and $0.13, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023, and we are very pleased to have our payout ratio at 71.4% of AFFO this quarter. As we have conveyed throughout the implementation of our strategy, we expect our income, and correspondingly our FFO and AFFO metrics, to be lumpy from one quarter to the next and we anticipate that this will continue to be the case going forward. Further, our belief that holding a percentage of variable rate debt is prudent in managing risk has positioned Artis well to benefit in a decreasing interest rate environment. With improved leverage, our near-term debt maturities dealt with and the benefit of lower interest rates, we are now in a position to explore growth opportunities that we believe will increase our net asset value per unit and narrow the gap between the intrinsic value and market price of our units."

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Activity

Disposed of two office properties and a parking lot located in Canada , and 14 industrial properties and one office property located in the U.S., for an aggregate sale price of $616.0 million .

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Utilized the NCIB to purchase 1,630,500 common units at a weighted-average price of $7.30 and 149,868 preferred units at a weighted-average price of $19.81 .

and 149,868 preferred units at a weighted-average price of . Reported NAV per Unit (1) of $13.77 at September 30, 2024 , compared to $13.96 at December 31, 2023 .

of at , compared to at . Improved Total Debt to GBV (1) to 39.8% at September 30, 2024 , compared to 50.9% at December 31, 2023 .

to 39.8% at , compared to 50.9% at . Improved Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) to 5.4 at September 30, 2024 , compared to 7.7 at December 31, 2023 .

Financial and Operational

Adjusted for the impact of realized gain (loss) on equity securities, increased FFO per unit (1) to $0.31 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.25 for the third quarter of 2023, and increased AFFO per unit (1) to $0.21 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.13 for the third quarter of 2023.

to for the third quarter of 2024, compared to for the third quarter of 2023, and increased AFFO per unit to for the third quarter of 2024, compared to for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted for the impact of realized gain (loss) on equity securities, reported a conservative AFFO payout ratio (1) of 71.4% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 115.4% for the third quarter of 2023.

of 71.4% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 115.4% for the third quarter of 2023. Reported portfolio occupancy of 87.3% (89.2% including commitments) at September 30, 2024 , compared to 89.5% at June 30, 2024 .

, compared to 89.5% at . Renewals totalling 146,979 square feet and new leases totalling 161,804 square feet commenced during the third quarter of 2024.

Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the third quarter of 2024 increased 2.5%.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.

STRATEGIC REVIEW

On August 2, 2023, Artis's Board of Trustees (the "Board") established a Special Committee to initiate a strategic review process to consider and evaluate alternatives that may be available to the REIT to unlock and maximize value for unitholders.

On September 11, 2023, the Board announced that the Special Committee retained BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. to provide financial advisory services to the REIT and Special Committee in connection with the strategic review process.

Since the announcement of the strategic review, Artis has completed or entered into unconditional sale agreements for approximately $1.1 billion of assets (in line with the REIT's IFRS values) on terms that were acceptable to the REIT. This includes $192.2 million of office assets, $247.1 million of retail assets and $648.6 million of industrial assets.

As described above, the Board remains committed to pursuing strategic alternatives that may be available to the REIT to unlock and maximize value for unitholders, including pursuing near-term opportunities available to Artis to enhance and grow NAV per unit.

There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in the REIT pursuing any further transactions. The REIT has not set a timetable for completion of this process and will disclose further developments as it determines appropriate or necessary.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

The REIT's balance sheet metrics are as follows:



September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023











Total investment properties $ 2,301,280

$ 3,066,841 Unencumbered assets 1,205,751

1,567,001 NAV per unit (1) 13.77

13.96 Total Debt to GBV (1) 39.8 %

50.9 % Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) 5.4

7.7 Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage ratio (1) 2.37

1.93 Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt (1) 2.79

1.62













(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.

At September 30, 2024, Artis had $46.3 million of cash on hand and $680.0 million available on its revolving credit facilities. Under the terms of the revolving credit facilities, the REIT must maintain certain financial covenants which limit the total borrowing capacity of the revolving credit facilities to $445.5 million.

Liquidity and capital resources may be impacted by financing activities, portfolio acquisition, disposition and development activities or debt repayments occurring subsequent to September 30, 2024.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS



Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

$000's, except per unit amounts 2024

2023 % Change

2024

2023 % Change



















Revenue $ 66,369

$ 80,412 (17.5) %

$ 231,518

$ 254,945 (9.2) % Net operating income 34,091

43,737 (22.1) %

125,536

138,665 (9.5) % Net loss (11,635)

(137,516) (91.5) %

(17,991)

(245,231) (92.7) % Total comprehensive (loss) income (27,794)

(109,017) (74.5) %

6,446

(248,129) (102.6) % Distributions per common unit 0.15

0.15 — %

0.45

0.45 — %



















FFO (1) (2) $ 27,262

$ 29,501 (7.6) %

$ 82,193

$ 93,264 (11.9) % FFO per unit - diluted (1) (2) 0.26

0.27 (3.7) %

0.77

0.82 (6.1) % FFO payout ratio (1) (2) 57.7 %

55.6 % 2.1 %

58.4 %

54.9 % 3.5 %



















AFFO (1) (2) $ 16,659

$ 16,640 0.1 %

$ 48,066

$ 54,580 (11.9) % AFFO per unit - diluted (1) (2) 0.16

0.15 6.7 %

0.45

0.48 (6.2) % AFFO payout ratio (1) (2) 93.8 %

100.0 % (6.2) %

100.0 %

93.8 % 6.2 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure. (2) The REIT also calculates FFO and AFFO, adjusted for the impact of the realized gain (loss) on equity securities. Refer to FFO and AFFO section of Artis's Q3-24 MD&A.

Adjusted for the impact of realized gain (loss) on equity securities, FFO per unit (1) and AFFO per unit (1) were $0.31 and $0.21, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.25 and $0.13, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted for the impact of realized gain (loss) on equity securities, Artis reported a conservative AFFO payout ratio (1) of 71.4% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 115.4% for the third quarter of 2023.

Artis reported portfolio occupancy of 87.3% (89.2% including commitments) at September 30, 2024, compared to 89.5% at June 30, 2024. Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the third quarter of 2024 increased 2.5%.

Artis's portfolio has a stable lease expiry profile with 50.4% of gross leasable area expiring in 2028 or later. Information about Artis's lease expiry profile is as follows:



Current

vacancy

Monthly

tenants

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028 & later

Total

portfolio































Expiring square footage 12.7 %

0.6 %

3.8 %

10.0 %

13.5 %

9.0 %

50.4 %

100.0 % In-place rents N/A

N/A

$ 19.54

$ 17.55

$ 16.62

$ 16.63

$ 16.37

$ 16.71 Market rents N/A

N/A

$ 17.36

$ 16.80

$ 16.13

$ 16.09

$ 15.74

$ 16.03

UPCOMING WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call with management will be held on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET). In order to parrticipate, please dial 1-437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

Alternatively, you may access the simultaneous webcast by following the link from our website at https://www.artisreit.com/investor-link/conference-calls/. Prior to the webcast, you may follow the link to confirm you have the right software and system requirements.

If you cannot participate on Friday, November 8, 2024, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 and entering passcode 77094#. The replay will be available until Sunday, December 8, 2024. The webcast will be archived 24 hours after the end of the conference call and will be accessible for 90 days.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to potential sales of retail, office and industrial assets, the REIT's NCIB and its objective to pursue various opportunities available to the REIT to grow NAV per unit and the strategies to pursue such objective. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "outlook", "objective", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "believes", "plans", "seeks", and similar expressions or variations of such words and phrases suggesting future outcomes or events, or which state that certain actions, events or results ''may'', ''would'', "should" or ''will'' occur or be achieved are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Artis believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Artis operates, treatment under governmental regulatory regimes, securities laws and tax laws, the ability of Artis and its service providers to obtain and retain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner, currency, exchange and interest rates, global economics and financial markets.

Artis is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the REIT to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, tax matters, credit, market, currency, operational, liquidity and funding risks, real property ownership, geographic concentration, current economic conditions, strategic initiatives, pandemics and other public health events, debt financing, interest rate fluctuations, foreign currency, tenants, SIFT rules, other tax-related factors, illiquidity, competition, reliance on key personnel, future property transactions, general uninsured losses, dependence on information technology systems, cyber security, environmental matters and climate change, land and air rights leases, public markets, market price of common units, changes in legislation and investment eligibility, availability of cash flow, fluctuations in cash distributions, nature of units and legal rights attaching to units, preferred units, debentures, dilution, unitholder liability, failure to obtain additional financing, potential conflicts of interest, developments, trustees and risks and uncertainties regarding strategic alternatives including the terms of their availability, whether they will be available at all and the effects of their implementation.

For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Artis's actual results to materially differ from current expectations, refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" of Artis's 2023 Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" of Artis's Q3-24 MD&A, as well as Artis's other public filings, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Artis cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking statements and Artis assumes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect actual events or new circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

NOTICE WITH RESPECT TO NON-GAAP & SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES DISCLOSURE

In addition to reported IFRS measures, certain non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures are commonly used by Canadian real estate investment trusts as an indicator of financial performance. "GAAP" means the generally accepted accounting principles described by the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting, which are applicable as at the date on which any calculation using GAAP is to be made. Artis applies IFRS, which is the section of GAAP applicable to publicly accountable enterprises.

Non-GAAP measures and ratios include Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), FFO per Unit, AFFO per Unit, FFO Payout Ratio, AFFO Payout Ratio, FFO Adjusted for Impact of Realized Gain (Loss) on Equity Securities, AFFO Adjusted for Impact of Realized Gain (Loss) on Equity Securities, FFO Adjusted for Impact of Realized Gain (Loss) on Equity Securities per Unit, AFFO Adjusted for Impact of Realized Gain (Loss) on Equity Securities per Unit, FFO Payout Ratio Adjusted for Impact of Realized Gain (Loss) on Equity Securities, AFFO Payout Ratio Adjusted for Impact of Realized Gain (Loss) on Equity Securities, NAV per Unit, Total Debt to GBV, Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio and Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA.

Supplementary financial measures includes unencumbered assets to unsecured debt.

Management believes that these measures are helpful to investors because they are widely recognized measures of Artis's performance and provide a relevant basis for comparison among real estate entities.

These non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures are not defined under IFRS and are not intended to represent financial performance, financial position or cash flows for the period, nor should any of these measures be viewed as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The above measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of Artis. Readers should be further cautioned that the above measures as calculated by Artis may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the Notice With Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure of Artis's Q3-24 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference herein, for further information (available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or Artis's website at www.artisreit.com).

The reconciliation for each non-GAAP measure or ratio and other supplementary financial measures included in this Press Release is outlined below.

NAV per Unit



September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023







Unitholders' equity $ 1,614,126

$ 1,716,332 Less face value of preferred equity (182,062)

(197,951)







NAV attributable to common unitholders 1,432,064

1,518,381







Total number of diluted units outstanding:





Common units 102,984,651

107,950,866 Restricted units 602,960

477,077 Deferred units 439,635

323,224









104,027,246

108,751,167







NAV per unit $ 13.77

$ 13.96

Total Debt to GBV



September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023







Total assets $ 2,843,897

$ 3,735,030 Add: accumulated depreciation 12,681

11,786







Gross book value 2,856,578

3,746,816







Secured mortgages and loans 685,349

911,748 Preferred shares liability 946

928 Carrying value of debentures 199,835

199,630 Credit facilities 249,779

794,164







Total debt $ 1,135,909

$ 1,906,470







Total debt to GBV 39.8 %

50.9 %

Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt



September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023







Unencumbered assets $ 1,205,751

$ 1,567,001 Unencumbered assets in properties held under joint venture arrangements 48,938

47,243







Total unencumbered assets 1,254,689

1,614,244







Senior unsecured debentures 199,835

199,630 Unsecured credit facilities 249,779

794,164







Total unsecured debt $ 449,614

$ 993,794







Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt 2.79

1.62

Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net loss $ (11,635)

$ (137,516)

$ (17,991)

$ (245,231) Add (deduct):













Tenant inducements amortized to revenue 6,192

6,026

19,201

18,418 Straight-line rent adjustments 125

(714)

(670)

(2,045) Depreciation of property and equipment 283

314

875

915 Net loss from equity accounted investments 16,566

49,728

70,505

55,581 Distributions from equity accounted investments 1,070

1,017

2,715

2,973 Interest expense 23,030

29,095

86,295

89,060 Strategic review expenses 363

179

1,258

179 Fair value loss on investment properties 43,326

87,675

30,889

224,483 Fair value (gain) loss on financial instruments (24,563)

22,727

(19,869)

53,931 Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (2,035)

2,485

4,390

(3,052) Income tax expense (recovery) 92

(1,228)

(2,585)

(8,672)















Adjusted EBITDA 52,814

59,788

175,013

186,540















Interest expense 23,030

29,095

86,295

89,060 Add (deduct):













Amortization of financing costs (720)

(865)

(2,358)

(2,604) Amortization of above- and below-market mortgages, net —

230

—

694















Adjusted interest expense $ 22,310

$ 28,460

$ 83,937

$ 87,150















Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage ratio 2.37

2.10

2.09

2.14

Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA



September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023







Secured mortgages and loans $ 685,349

$ 911,748 Preferred shares liability 946

928 Carrying value of debentures 199,835

199,630 Credit facilities 249,779

794,164







Total debt 1,135,909

1,906,470







Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA 52,814

61,952 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 211,256

247,808







Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 5.4

7.7

FFO and AFFO

FFO and AFFO



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net loss $ (11,635)

$ (137,516)

$ (17,991)

$ (245,231) Add (deduct):













Tenant inducements amortized to revenue 6,192

6,026

19,201

18,418 Incremental leasing costs 560

524

1,604

1,818 Distributions on preferred shares treated as interest expense 63

62

188

186 Remeasurement component of unit-based compensation 1,166

(461)

755

(1,399) Strategic review expenses 363

179

1,258

179 Adjustments for equity accounted investments 17,146

52,257

74,588

62,481 Fair value loss on investment properties 43,326

87,675

30,889

224,483 Fair value (gain) loss on financial instruments (24,563)

22,727

(19,869)

53,931 Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (2,035)

2,485

4,390

(3,052) Deferred income tax recovery (86)

(1,295)

(3,041)

(9,196) Preferred unit distributions (3,235)

(3,162)

(9,779)

(9,354)















FFO $ 27,262

$ 29,501

$ 82,193

$ 93,264















Add (deduct):













Amortization of recoverable capital expenditures $ (1,703)

$ (1,790)

$ (5,109)

$ (5,418) Straight-line rent adjustments 125

(714)

(670)

(2,045) Non-recoverable property maintenance reserve (360)

(550)

(1,160)

(1,800) Leasing costs reserve (7,200)

(7,500)

(22,200)

(22,900) Adjustments for equity accounted investments (1,465)

(2,307)

(4,988)

(6,521)















AFFO $ 16,659

$ 16,640

$ 48,066

$ 54,580

FFO and AFFO, Adjusted for Impact of Realized Gain (Loss) on Equity Securities



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















FFO $ 27,262

$ 29,501

$ 82,193

$ 93,264 Add (deduct):













Realized gain (loss) on equity securities 5,181

(1,922)

5,415

(20,683)















FFO, adjusted for impact of realized gain (loss) on equity securities $ 32,443

$ 27,579

$ 87,608

$ 72,581















AFFO $ 16,659

$ 16,640

$ 48,066

$ 54,580 Add (deduct):













Realized gain (loss) on equity securities 5,181

(1,922)

5,415

(20,683)















AFFO, adjusted for impact of realized gain (loss) on equity securities $ 21,840

$ 14,718

$ 53,481

$ 33,897

FFO and AFFO Per Unit



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Basic units 104,302,734

109,216,628

106,078,360

112,422,202 Add:













Restricted units 602,960

484,368

542,824

437,958 Deferred units 438,669

283,317

408,870

260,554















Diluted units 105,344,363

109,984,313

107,030,054

113,120,714

FFO and AFFO per Unit



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















FFO per unit:













Basic $ 0.26

$ 0.27

$ 0.77

$ 0.83 Diluted 0.26

0.27

0.77

0.82















AFFO per unit:













Basic $ 0.16

$ 0.15

$ 0.45

$ 0.49 Diluted 0.16

0.15

0.45

0.48

FFO and AFFO Per Unit, Adjusted for Impact of Realized Gain (Loss) on Equity Securities



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















FFO, adjusted for impact of realized gain (loss) on equity securities per unit:













Basic $ 0.31

$ 0.25

$ 0.83

$ 0.65 Diluted 0.31

0.25

0.82

0.64















AFFO, adjusted for impact of realized gain (loss) on equity securities per unit:













Basic $ 0.21

$ 0.13

$ 0.50

$ 0.30 Diluted 0.21

0.13

0.50

0.30

FFO and AFFO Payout Ratios

FFO and AFFO Payout Ratios



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Distributions per common unit $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.45

$ 0.45 FFO per unit - diluted 0.26

0.27

0.77

0.82















FFO payout ratio 57.7 %

55.6 %

58.4 %

54.9 %















Distributions per common unit $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.45

$ 0.45 AFFO per unit - diluted 0.16

0.15

0.45

0.48















AFFO payout ratio 93.8 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

93.8 %

FFO and AFFO Payout Ratios, Adjusted for Impact of Realized Gain (Loss) on Equity Securities



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2024

2023 2024

2023













Distributions per common unit $ 0.15

$ 0.15 $ 0.45

$ 0.45 FFO per unit - diluted 0.31

0.25 0.82

0.64













FFO payout ratio 48.4 %

60.0 % 54.9 %

70.3 %













Distributions per common unit $ 0.15

$ 0.15 $ 0.45

$ 0.45 AFFO per unit - diluted 0.21

0.13 0.50

0.30













AFFO payout ratio 71.4 %

115.4 % 90.0 %

150.0 %

ABOUT ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to become a best-in-class real estate asset management and investment platform focused on value investing.

SOURCE Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information please contact: Samir Manji, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jaclyn Koenig, Chief Financial Officer or Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President - Investor Relations and Sustainability of the REIT at 204-947-1250; 600 - 220 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R3C 0A5, T 204.947.1250 F 204.947.0453, www.artisreit.com, AX.UN on the TSX