ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST RELEASES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

WINNIPEG, MB, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) (TSX: AX.PR.E) (TSX: AX.PR.I) announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The first quarter press release should be read in conjunction with the REIT's consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

"During the first quarter, our real estate portfolio demonstrated strong results and we are pleased to report Same Property NOI growth of 8.4%", said Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artis. "Occupancy remained above 90% and positive leasing momentum continued throughout the quarter, with new leases totalling 409,983 square feet beginning and 315,574 square feet renewed at an increase in the weighted-average rental rate of 4.8%. We completed two industrial development projects, Blaine 35 II and Park Lucero East, both of which are 100% leased. Additionally, we made significant progress on our debt maturities and completed the two-year renewal of the second tranche of the revolving credit facilities of $280 million and extended two non-revolving credit facilities a further year for a total of $250 million. We have also had a strong start to 2023 on the disposition front with $22.6 million of transactions completed to date and a further $110 million of additional firm dispositions scheduled to close during the second quarter. Artis benefits from a diverse portfolio of real estate that includes retail, office and industrial assets. The quality of our real estate is evidenced by the operating performance noted above and the prices being achieved on dispositions that are in line with IFRS values. We have a healthy pipeline of additional dispositions that will further reduce overall leverage, enhance our liquidity and enable Artis to satisfy all upcoming debt obligations. While our leverage increased slightly during the quarter, we are on track to reduce leverage in the second quarter and we will continue to focus on reducing leverage throughout 2023. Our units currently trade at a significant discount to our net asset value (NAV) per unit of $17.09. Our normal course issuer bid remains active and represents the best investment we can make today - something we will continue doing given the significant accretive impact this will have on NAV per unit, FFO per unit and AFFO per unit. We remain committed to maximizing value for our unitholders."

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Business Strategy Update

Completed the development of Blaine 35 II, comprising two industrial properties totalling 198,900 square feet, located in the Twin Cities Area , Minnesota . The first building was 100.0% committed and the second building was 100.0% occupied upon completion.

35 II, comprising two industrial properties totalling 198,900 square feet, located in , . The first building was 100.0% committed and the second building was 100.0% occupied upon completion. Completed the development of Park Lucero East , an industrial property comprising 561,000 square feet, located in the Greater Phoenix Area , Arizona . Artis has a 10% ownership interest in this property.

, an industrial property comprising 561,000 square feet, located in the , . Artis has a 10% ownership interest in this property. Disposed of one office property located in Canada for a sale price of $14.6 million .

for a sale price of . Entered into an unconditional agreement to sell a retail property located in Canada for a sale price of $8.0 million .

for a sale price of . Utilized the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase 1,356,296 common units at a weighted-average price of $8.24 and 53,900 preferred units at a weighted-average price of $24.09 .

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Renewed the second tranche of the revolving credit facilities in the amount of $280.0 million for a two-year term maturing on April 29, 2025 .

for a two-year term maturing on . Extended the maturity date of the $100.0 million non-revolving credit facility for a one-year term maturing on February 6, 2024 and extended the maturity date of the $150.0 million non-revolving credit facility for a one-year term maturing on July 18, 2024 .

Financial and Operational

Same Property NOI (1) in Canadian dollars for the first quarter of 2023 increased 8.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

in Canadian dollars for the first quarter of 2023 increased 8.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Increased portfolio occupancy to 90.5% at March 31, 2023 , from 90.1% at December 31, 2022 .

, from 90.1% at . Renewals totalling 315,574 square feet and new leases totalling 409,983 square feet commenced during the first quarter of 2023.

Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the first quarter of 2023 increased 4.8%.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.



BUSINESS STRATEGY UPDATE

Strengthening the Balance Sheet

During the first quarter of 2023, the REIT continued unlocking value through the monetization of certain assets and sold one office property located in Canada for a sale price of $14.6 million. The sale proceeds, net of costs of $1.1 million, were $13.5 million. In addition, at March 31, 2023, the REIT had entered into an unconditional agreement to sell a retail property located in Canada for a sale price of $8.0 million, which closed subsequent to end of the quarter.

Subsequent to March 31, 2023, Artis entered into unconditional sale agreements for three retail properties located in Canada for an aggregate sale price of $71.6 million and one industrial property located in the U.S. for a sale price of US$28.9 million. The dispositions are expected to close during the second quarter of 2023.

The REIT's NCIB program has remained active since the announcement of the Business Transformation Plan. During the first quarter of 2023, the REIT purchased 1,356,296 units at a weighted-average price of $8.24 compared to NAV per unit of $17.09 at March 31, 2023 .

Driving Organic Growth

During the first quarter of 2023, Artis completed two development projects, Park Lucero East and Blaine 35 II.

Park Lucero East is an industrial property located in the Greater Phoenix Area, Arizona which comprises 561,000 square feet. The property was 100.0% committed upon completion. Artis has a 10% ownership interest in Park Lucero East as well as a development management contract.

Blaine 35 II, located in the Twin Cities Area, Minnesota comprises two industrial buildings. The first building totals 98,900 square feet and was 100.0% committed upon completion, while the second building totals 100,000 square feet and was 100.0% occupied upon completion.

The REIT also has a commercial and residential development project under construction. 300 Main is a 580,000 square foot building located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. 300 Main will be a best-in-class amenity-rich apartment building with main floor commercial space. Pre-leasing of the first 20 floors of the 40-storey residential apartments is currently underway.

Focusing on Value Investing

At March 31, 2023, Artis invested in equity securities with an aggregate fair value of $262.5 million. This includes equity securities of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, where, together with its joint actors, Artis acquired a 14% ownership position. This also includes equity securities of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

The REIT's balance sheet metrics are as follows:



March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022











Total investment properties $ 3,655,723

$ 3,683,571 Unencumbered assets 2,023,557

2,034,409 NAV per unit (1) 17.09

17.38 Total debt to GBV (1) 49.1 %

48.5 % Total debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) 8.3

8.3 Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage ratio (1) 2.28

2.98 Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt (1) 1.57

1.54













(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.



At March 31, 2023, Artis had $37.2 million of cash on hand and $107.3 million available on its revolving credit facilities.

Liquidity and capital resources may be impacted by financing activities, portfolio acquisition, disposition and development activities or debt repayments occurring subsequent to March 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS



Three months ended March 31,

$000's, except per unit amounts 2023

2022 % Change









Revenue $ 90,255

$ 93,241 (3.2) % Net operating income 48,061

51,462 (6.6) % Net (loss) income (22,761)

237,013 (109.6) % Total comprehensive (loss) income (23,671)

213,776 (111.1) % Distributions per common unit 0.15

0.15 — %









FFO (1) $ 33,371

$ 42,008 (20.6) % FFO per unit (1) 0.29

0.34 (14.7) % FFO payout ratio (1) 51.7 %

44.1 % 7.6 %









AFFO (1) $ 20,415

$ 29,571 (31.0) % AFFO per unit (1) 0.18

0.24 (25.0) % AFFO payout ratio (1) 83.3 %

62.5 % 20.8 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.



Artis reported portfolio occupancy of 90.5% at March 31, 2023, increased from 90.1% at December 31, 2022. Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the first quarter of 2023 increased 4.8%.

Artis's portfolio has a stable lease expiry profile with 50.6% of gross leasable area expiring in 2027 or later. Weighted-average in-place rents for the total portfolio are $14.32 per square foot and are estimated to be 0.7% below market rents. Information about Artis's lease expiry profile is as follows:



Current

vacancy

Monthly

tenants

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

& later

Total

portfolio































Expiring square footage 9.5 %

0.3 %

10.2 %

9.2 %

9.2 %

11.0 %

50.6 %

100.0 % In-place rents N/A

N/A

$ 16.22

$ 14.97

$ 16.68

$ 17.15

$ 12.77

$ 14.32 Market rents N/A

N/A

$ 16.70

$ 14.67

$ 16.60

$ 17.24

$ 12.91

$ 14.42



NOTICE WITH RESPECT TO NON-GAAP & SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES DISCLOSURE

In addition to reported IFRS measures, certain non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures are commonly used by Canadian real estate investment trusts as an indicator of financial performance. "GAAP" means the generally accepted accounting principles described by the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting, which are applicable as at the date on which any calculation using GAAP is to be made. Artis applies IFRS, which is the section of GAAP applicable to publicly accountable enterprises.

Non-GAAP measures and ratios include Same Property Net Operating Income ("Same Property NOI"), Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), FFO per Unit, AFFO per Unit, FFO Payout Ratio, AFFO Payout Ratio, NAV per Unit, Total Debt to GBV, Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio and Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA.

Supplementary financial measures includes unencumbered assets to unsecured debt.

Management believes that these measures are helpful to investors because they are widely recognized measures of Artis's performance and provide a relevant basis for comparison among real estate entities.

These non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures are not defined under IFRS and are not intended to represent financial performance, financial position or cash flows for the period, nor should any of these measures be viewed as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The above measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of Artis. Readers should be further cautioned that the above measures as calculated by Artis may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the Notice With Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure of Artis's Q1-23 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference herein, for further information (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or Artis's website at www.artisreit.com).

The reconciliation for each non-GAAP measure or ratio and other supplementary financial measures included in this Press Release is outlined below.

NAV per Unit



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022







Unitholders' equity $ 2,172,733

$ 2,229,159 Less face value of preferred equity (211,199)

(212,547)







NAV attributable to common unitholders 1,961,534

2,016,612







Total number of dilutive units outstanding:





Common units 114,055,330

115,409,234 Restricted units 509,538

440,617 Deferred units 227,880

203,430









114,792,748

116,053,281







NAV per unit $ 17.09

$ 17.38



Total Debt to GBV



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022







Total assets $ 4,467,506

$ 4,553,913 Add: accumulated depreciation 10,898

10,585







Gross book value 4,478,404

4,564,498







Secured mortgages and loans 879,132

864,698 Preferred shares liability 948

950 Carrying value of debentures 449,250

449,091 Credit facilities 871,685

901,159







Total debt $ 2,201,015

$ 2,215,898







Total debt to GBV 49.1 %

48.5 %



Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022







Unencumbered assets $ 2,023,557

$ 2,034,409 Unencumbered assets in properties held under joint venture arrangements 50,823

50,557







Total unencumbered assets 2,074,380

2,084,966







Senior unsecured debentures 449,250

449,091 Unsecured credit facilities 871,685

901,159







Total unsecured debt $ 1,320,935

$ 1,350,250







Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt 1.57

1.54



Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio



Three months ended

March 31,

2023

2022







Net (loss) income $ (22,761)

$ 237,013 Add (deduct):





Tenant inducements amortized to revenue 6,246

6,406 Straight-line rent adjustments (547)

(288) Depreciation of property and equipment 314

314 Net loss (income) from equity accounted investments 13,457

(140,284) Distributions from equity accounted investments 974

1,885 Interest expense 29,732

16,057 Fair value loss (gain) on investment properties 27,708

(70,941) Fair value loss (gain) on financial instruments 16,935

(20,193) Foreign currency translation gain (1,856)

(1,263) Income tax (recovery) expense (3,887)

31,967







Adjusted EBITDA 66,315

60,673







Interest expense 29,732

16,057 Add (deduct):





Amortization of financing costs (863)

(727) Amortization of above- and below-market mortgages, net 233

218







Adjusted interest expense $ 29,102

$ 15,548







Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage ratio 2.28

3.90



Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022







Secured mortgages and loans $ 879,132

$ 864,698 Preferred shares liability 948

950 Carrying value of debentures 449,250

449,091 Credit facilities 871,685

901,159







Total debt 2,201,015

2,215,898







Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA 66,315

66,812 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 265,260

267,248







Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 8.3

8.3



Same Property NOI



Three months ended







March 31,



% Change

2023

2022

Change













Net operating income $ 48,061

$ 51,462





Add (deduct) net operating income from:











Joint venture arrangements 1,917

2,257





Dispositions and unconditional dispositions (309)

(6,078)





(Re)development properties (1,439)

(2,188)





Lease termination income adjustments 131

(480)





Other 195

17





















495

(6,472)



















Straight-line rent adjustments (1) (418)

(746)





Tenant inducements amortized to revenue (1) 6,307

5,985



















Same Property NOI $ 54,445

$ 50,229

$ 4,216 8.4 %

(1) Includes joint venture arrangements.



FFO and AFFO



Three months ended

March 31,

2023

2022







Net (loss) income $ (22,761)

$ 237,013 Add (deduct):





Tenant inducements amortized to revenue 6,246

6,406 Incremental leasing costs 524

816 Distributions on preferred shares treated as interest expense 62

58 Remeasurement component of unit-based compensation (645)

340 Adjustments for equity accounted investments 14,624

(137,824) Fair value loss (gain) on investment properties 27,708

(70,941) Fair value loss (gain) on financial instruments 16,935

(20,193) Realized loss on disposition of equity securities (446)

— Foreign currency translation gain (1,856)

(1,263) Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (3,961)

31,873 Preferred unit distributions (3,059)

(4,277)







FFO $ 33,371

$ 42,008







Add (deduct):





Amortization of recoverable capital expenditures $ (1,817)

$ (1,876) Straight-line rent adjustments (547)

(288) Non-recoverable property maintenance reserve (700)

(1,100) Leasing costs reserve (7,900)

(8,000) Adjustments for equity accounted investments (1,992)

(1,173)







AFFO $ 20,415

$ 29,571



FFO and AFFO Per Unit



Three months ended

March 31,

2023

2022







Basic units 115,396,136

121,888,430 Add:





Restricted units 450,388

439,224 Deferred units 227,413

149,923







Diluted units 116,073,937

122,477,577



Three months ended

March 31,

2023

2022







FFO per unit:





Basic $ 0.29

$ 0.34 Diluted 0.29

0.34







AFFO per unit:





Basic $ 0.18

$ 0.24 Diluted 0.18

0.24



FFO and AFFO Payout Ratios



Three months ended

March 31,

2023

2022







Distributions per common unit $ 0.15

$ 0.15 FFO per unit 0.29

0.34







FFO payout ratio 51.7 %

44.1 %







Distributions per common unit $ 0.15

$ 0.15 AFFO per unit 0.18

0.24







AFFO payout ratio 83.3 %

62.5 %



ABOUT ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

