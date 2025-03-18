ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLISHES LETTER TO UNITHOLDERS FROM PRESIDENT AND CEO

WINNIPEG, MB, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today that it has published a letter to unitholders from Samir Manji, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the REIT.

The letter to unitholders is available on Artis's website at: www.artisreit.com/investor-link/letter-to-unitholders .

Artis will publish its 2024 Annual Report on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. A copy the 2024 Annual Report will be made available on the REIT's website at www.artisreit.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to become a best-in-class real estate asset management and investment platform focused on value investing.

