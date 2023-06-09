ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

WINNIPEG, MB, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 8, 2023 (the "Meeting").

The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 66,101,107, representing 57.95% of Artis's outstanding units.

Each of the nominees for election as trustee listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 1, 2023, was elected as trustee of Artis for the ensuing year to hold office from the close of the Meeting until the close of the next annual meeting of unitholders. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Heather-Anne Irwin 64,769,933 98.80 783,765 1.20 Samir Manji 64,712,685 98.72 841,013 1.28 Ben Rodney 64,109,474 97.80 1,444,224 2.20 Mike Shaikh 64,565,418 98.49 988,280 1.51 Aida Tammer 64,786,318 98.83 767,380 1.17 Lis Wigmore 64,397,362 98.24 1,156,336 1.76 Lauren Zucker 64,808,744 98.86 744,954 1.14

All other matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 1, 2023, were approved by a majority of unitholders, including fixing the number of trustees at seven, the reappointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditor of the REIT and the advisory vote on executive compensation.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Artis' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

For further information: Mr. Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jaclyn Koenig, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President - Investor Relations and Sustainability of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250.