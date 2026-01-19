ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today that it intends to terminate its unitholder distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") effective on the same date as the closing of the previously-announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") in accordance with the terms of the DRIP. Upon the closing of the Arrangement, RFA Capital Holdings Inc. ("RFA") will acquire all of the outstanding common units and preferred units of Artis, which is anticipated to occur during the week of February 1, 2026, subject to the continued satisfaction of all closing conditions. Unitholders who are not enrolled in the DRIP are unaffected by this termination.

The DRIP was suspended on January 13, 2017 and has not been reinstated. The plan agent under the DRIP, Odyssey Trust Company, will record a book entry in each participant's account (or to his or her nominee, as applicable) for whole common units held for such participant's account under the DRIP and a cheque in payment for any remaining fractions of common units in such participant's account. No action is required from DRIP participants to receive common units and fractional payments, as applicable. Fractional unit payments will be based upon the five-day volume weighted average closing price of the Artis common units on the Toronto Stock Exchange preceding the applicable payment date.

Each whole common unit held on behalf of a participant under the DRIP will entitle such participant to receive the consideration payable to Artis unitholders in connection with the Arrangement upon closing. Participants who submit a valid letter of transmittal to Odyssey Trust Company for their Artis common units will also receive the consideration to which they are entitled under the Arrangement for their common units held under the DRIP. Participants seeking further information with respect to their entitlements under the DRIP may contact the plan agent under the DRIP, Odyssey Trust Company at 1.888.290.1175.

About Artis

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. For more information, please visit www.artisreit.com .

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Statements

