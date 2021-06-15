Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Cash Distributions

WINNIPEG, MB, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or "the REIT") (TSX: AX.PR.A) (TSX: AX.PR.E) announced that its trustees have declared the following quarterly cash distributions:

$0.353875 per Series A preferred unit ("Series A Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 . The cash distributions will be made on June 30, 2021 to Series A Unitholders of record on June 30, 2021 . As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 3,331,100 Series A Units issued and outstanding.

per Series A preferred unit ("Series A Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending . The cash distributions will be made on to Series A Unitholders of record on . As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 3,331,100 Series A Units issued and outstanding. $0.342 per Series E preferred unit ("Series E Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 . The cash distributions will be made on June 30, 2021 to Series E Unitholders of record on June 30, 2021 . As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 3,763,254 Series E Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

SOURCE Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Mr. Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jaclyn Koenig, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Vice-President - Investor Relations of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250

Related Links

http://www.artisreit.com

