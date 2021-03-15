Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Cash Distributions

WINNIPEG, MB, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or "the REIT") (TSX: AX.PR.A) (TSX: AX.PR.E) announced that its trustees have declared the following quarterly cash distributions:

$0.353875 per Series A preferred unit ("Series A Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 . The cash distributions will be made on March 31, 2021 to Series A Unitholders of record on March 31, 2021 . As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 3,352,500 Series A Units issued and outstanding.

per Series A preferred unit ("Series A Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending . The cash distributions will be made on to Series A Unitholders of record on . As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 3,352,500 Series A Units issued and outstanding. $0.342 per Series E preferred unit ("Series E Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 . The cash distributions will be made on March 31, 2021 to Series E Unitholders of record on March 31, 2021 . As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 3,781,474 Series E Units issued and outstanding.

*********

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing primarily in industrial and office properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties which, as of December 31, 2020, comprised approximately 22.9 million square feet of leasable area. Artis is focused on growing its industrial portfolio through strategic development projects in its target markets.

Suite 600 – 220 Portage Avenue

Winnipeg, MB R3C 0A5

T 204.947.1250 F 204.947.0453

www.artisreit.com

AX.UN on the TSX

SOURCE Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Mr. Jim Green, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Vice-President - Investor Relations of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250.

Related Links

http://www.artisreit.com

