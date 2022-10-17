ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.PR.I) announced that its trustees have declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3750 per Series I preferred unit ("Series I Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The cash distributions will be made on October 31, 2022 to Series I Unitholders of record on October 31, 2022.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 4,927,840 Series I Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

