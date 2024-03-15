ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

WINNIPEG, MB, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or "the REIT") (TSX: AX.PR.E) announced that its trustees have declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.449875 per Series E preferred unit ("Series E Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The cash distributions will be made on March 29, 2024, to Series E Unitholders of record on March 29, 2024.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 3,248,009 Series E Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to become a best-in-class real estate asset management and investment platform focused on value investing.

