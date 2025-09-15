ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.PR.E) announced that its trustees have declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.449875 per Series E preferred unit ("Series E Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The cash distributions will be made on September 29, 2025, to Series E Unitholders of record on September 29, 2025.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 2,862,609 Series E Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to become a best-in-class real estate asset management and investment platform focused on value investing.

For further information please contact Mr. Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jaclyn Koenig, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President - Investor Relations and Sustainability of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250.