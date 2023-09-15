ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or "the REIT") (TSX: AX.PR.E) announced that its trustees have declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.342 per Series E preferred unit ("Series E Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The cash distributions will be made on September 29, 2023, to Series E Unitholders of record on September 29, 2023.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 3,277,110 Series E Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

