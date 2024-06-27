ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF 2023 ESG REPORT

WINNIPEG, MB, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today that it has published its annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, providing an update on the REIT's ESG practices, policies and objectives and highlighting the progress made in 2023.

"We have made significant progress in 2023, including submitting to GRESB, reducing like-for-like energy and water consumption, receiving various employer awards and implementing several new, sound governance policies," said Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artis. "These are only a selection of achievements from the past year. Throughout 2024, we will continue to seek ways to track and reduce our environmental footprint, be active and engaged members of the communities in which we operate, a good corporate citizen, and ensure our policies and practices throughout the company are reflective of our dedication and commitment to sustainability."

A copy of Artis's 2023 ESG Report can be accessed on the REIT's website at the following link: https://esg.artisreit.com/.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to become a best-in-class real estate asset management and investment platform focused on value investing.

