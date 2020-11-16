Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced that its trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.045 per trust unit ("Unit") of Artis for the month of November, 2020. The cash distributions will be made on December 15, 2020 to Unitholders on record as of November 30, 2020.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 135,221,252 Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing primarily in industrial and office properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties which, as of September 30, 2020, comprised approximately 23.8 million square feet of leasable area. Artis is focused on growing its industrial portfolio through strategic development projects in its target markets.

