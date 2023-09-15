ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced that its trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.05 per trust unit ("Unit") of Artis for the month of September, 2023. The cash distributions will be made on October 13, 2023 to Unitholders on record as of September 30, 2023.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 108,519,015 Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

