Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced that its trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.05 per trust unit ("Unit") of Artis for the month of October, 2021. The cash distributions will be made on November 15, 2021 to Unitholders on record as of October 31, 2021.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 124,856,049 Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

For further information: Mr. Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Jaclyn Koenig, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Vice-President - Investor Relations of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250.

