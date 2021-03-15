Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

WINNIPEG, MB, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced that its trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.05 per trust unit ("Unit") of Artis for the month of March, 2021. The cash distributions will be made on April 15, 2021 to Unitholders on record as of March 31, 2021.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 133,593,711 Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing primarily in industrial and office properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties which, as of December 31, 2020, comprised approximately 22.9 million square feet of leasable area. Artis is focused on growing its industrial portfolio through strategic development projects in its target markets.

For further information: please contact Mr. Jim Green, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Vice-President - Investor Relations of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250.

