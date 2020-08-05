Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Insight Insurance & Risk Management Ltd.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Edmonton, Alberta-based Insight Insurance & Risk Management Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, Insight is a retail insurance broker serving clients throughout Western Canada. It has a diverse client base and offers particular expertise in serving the construction, real estate, hospitality, sports and entertainment industries. Alexis Harke and her team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Kevin Neiles, President, Western Canada for Gallagher's retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The Insight team is highly regarded and brings us a diverse and complementary client base, with particular strengths in the construction and sports industries, among others," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Alexis and her associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

