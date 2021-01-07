ARThritis Soirée goes virtual on May 27, 2020!

The ARThritis Soirée highlights art as a way to emphasize the therapeutic role that art plays in helping people cope with a chronic disease. This year will be no different as our event goes virtual to ensure everyone's safety. This is important for our arthritis community, which has been particularly vulnerable throughout the pandemic.

The 2021 ARThritis Soirée will continue to offer a fun and dynamic experience. Guests will enjoy amazing entertainment, an exquisite raffle, along with art and silent auctions.

Mark the date in your calendar and join other like-minded individuals, businesses, community leaders, philanthropists, doctors, health care professionals, and special guests from across the country who share an appreciation of art and a desire to support arthritis research.

Arthritis Research Canada is excited to welcome back Macdonald Realty – a British Columbia owned and operated brokerage with more than 1,000 real estate professionals and staff – as our 2021 ARThritis Soirée, Presenting Sponsor. "Despite these uncertain times, we must push forward and do all we can to accelerate discovery and find answers for the millions of Canadians living with arthritis. Arthritis research is the only way to accomplish this and Macdonald Realty is proud to be able to help," said Dan Scarrow, Macdonald Real Estate Group's President.

Arthritis now affects over 6 million Canadians of ALL ages and 350 million people worldwide. And with the global COVID-19 pandemic, the need to support arthritis research has never been greater!

"Arthritis is a misunderstood disease. Many assume it's no more than aches and pains and only affects older people. It's actually the leading cause of work disability in Canada and doesn't discriminate based on age," said Dr. Diane Lacaille, Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director. "Your generosity is helping to accelerate discoveries aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, providing new and better treatments, and improving quality of life."

We are excited to present the 2021 ARThritis Soirée in its new format and to invite you to help us create greater awareness and raise important funds for leading edge arthritis research.

For more information about the ARThritis Soirée and to learn how you can become a sponsor, please visit www.arthritisresearch.ca/savethedate. Please join us in supporting arthritis research.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose world recognized research is creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is conducting research across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and is affiliated with five major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, and McGill University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

