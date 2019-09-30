Artemis to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the TSXV. The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on the TSXV on October 2, 2019 under the symbol "ARTG".

"The listing of Artemis' common shares on the TSXV is a significant milestone for our company," said Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "We are excited about the potential of the Company and would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support."

The insiders of the Company own an aggregate of 21,676,288 Common Shares, as follows:

Insider Number of Common

Shares Owned % Ownership

(Undiluted) William Armstrong 121,111 0.3% Robert Atkinson 1,844,050 3.8% Chris Batalha 567,500 1.2% Ryan Beedie 14,378,773 29.8% David Black 608,640 1.3% Steven Dean 4,156,214 8.6% Total - Insiders 21,676,288 45.0%

For further information regarding the listing of the Common Shares, please refer to the Listing Application (Form 2B) dated August 28, 2019 of the Company, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "potential" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future plans, expectations, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts, as well as statements as to management's expectations with respect to such matters. These forward looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include without limitation, risks related to the timing and receipt of certain approvals, changes in commodity and power prices, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, risks inherent in exploration estimates and results, timing and success, inaccurate geological and metallurgical assumptions (including with respect to the size, grade and recoverability of mineral reserves and resources), changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors, unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications, cost escalation, unavailability of materials, equipment and third party contractors, delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), political risk, social unrest, and changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the assumptions that: (1) market fundamentals will result in sustained mineral demand and prices; (2) the receipt of any necessary approvals and consents in connection with the development of any properties; (3) the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of any mineral properties; and (4) sustained commodity prices such that any properties put into operation remain economically viable. The actual results or performance by the Company could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements relating to those matters. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

For further information: Steven Dean, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 558 1107