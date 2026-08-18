Artemis Gold to Issue Shares under Participation Agreement

TSXV: ARTG

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") announces it will issue 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") pursuant to the terms of a participation agreement ("the Participation Agreement").

The Participation Agreement was executed on April 18, 2019, between New Gold Inc., the Lhoosk'uz Dené Nation, and the Ulkatcho First Nation, and was formally assumed by BW Gold Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, following the Company's acquisition of the Blackwater Gold Project from New Gold Inc. Refer to the Company's news releases dated June 9, 2020 and August 24, 2020 for further information.

The Consideration Shares will be issued to the Lhoosk'uz Dené Nation in connection with certain requirements under the Participation Agreement and will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The issuance of the Consideration Shares remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary focus is the operation and further development of the low cost and long-life Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The first gold and silver pour at Blackwater was achieved in January 2025 and commercial production was declared on May 1, 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG and the OTCQX under the symbol ARGTF. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. In certain cases, forward-looking statements and information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "potential" or similar terminology. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or the financial condition of the Company. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.

Investor Relations contact: Meg Brown, Vice President, Investor Relations [email protected], +1 778 899 0518; Media relations contact: [email protected]