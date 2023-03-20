Artemis Gold Provides Update on Process Plant Construction for the Blackwater Mine

TSXV: ARTG

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on work completed on the Blackwater Mine process plant by the Company's Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") contractor, Sedgman Canada Limited ("Sedgman").

As of the end of February 2023, Sedgman has completed approximately 63% of the detailed engineering for the processing plant.

On the procurement front, over 90% of the total processing equipment packages have been awarded. This includes key items such as the ball mill, gyratory crusher, apron and reclaim feeders, the secondary and tertiary crushers, slurry and solution pumps, the pre-leach and carbon in leach tankage, vibrating screens, and the gravity concentrators. Manufacturing has commenced and is proceeding in accordance with the relative fabrication vendor schedules/timelines (see photos enclosed).

Sedgman has filled all key positions for its team at the Blackwater site. There are over 80 full time personnel in the Vancouver office who are currently assigned to the Blackwater Mine project. Sedgman's key on-site management personnel have either commenced with the company or have been appointed.

Looking ahead to Q2-2023, Sedgman will continue to mobilize personnel to the Blackwater site and focus on finalizing site establishment and commencing civil works and subsequent concrete pours at major foundations within the process plant area. Deliveries of procurement packages will start arriving on site in early Q2-2023, and first concrete pours for major foundations are also scheduled to commence in early Q2-2023.

Sedgman Canada Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary company of Sedgman Pty Limited, a CIMIC Group company. CIMIC Group is an engineering-led construction, mining, services and public private partnerships leader working across the lifecycle of assets, infrastructure and resources projects. CIMIC Group comprises our construction businesses CPB Contractors, Leighton Asia and Broad, our mining and mineral processing companies Thiess (joint control) and Sedgman, our services specialist UGL and our development and investment arm Pacific Partnerships – all supported by our in-house engineering consultancy EIC Activities. Our mission is to generate sustainable returns by delivering innovative and competitive solutions for clients and safe, fulfilling careers for our people. With a history since 1899, and around 25,500 people in around 20 countries, we strive to be known for our principles of Integrity, Accountability, Innovation and Delivery, underpinned by Safety.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Langford, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

