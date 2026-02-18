Artemis Gold Announces Progressive Dividend Policy Commencing to pay dividends in second half of 2026

(all amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend policy as part of the Company's disciplined capital allocation framework, providing guidance for returning capital to shareholders in a manner that is sustainable, prudent, and consistent with the Company's near-term growth strategy and long-term goal to maximize value for shareholders.

The Company intends to declare and pay an inaugural base quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, commencing in the second half of 2026 and with two quarterly payments expected in 2026. The Company plans to increase this base quarterly dividend to $0.08 per share in 2027, or $0.32 per share annually.

Beginning in 2028 and aligned with progression toward commercial production of the Expanded Phase 2 ("EP2") project, the Company intends to implement a variable dividend in addition to the quarterly base dividend of $0.08 per share. Commencing with the release of Q1 2028 financials, each quarterly base dividend will be topped up by a variable amount such that the total amount of dividends will approximate 40% of Free Cash Flow1.

Beginning in 2027, the Company also intends to evaluate opportunistic share buybacks, including the potential implementation of a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), as part of the Company's evolving capital allocation framework, and may be utilized alongside, or as an alternative to, dividends subject to market conditions, valuation considerations, and Board approval.

The Company's capital allocation priorities include reinvestment in growth opportunities, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and returning capital to shareholders.

Artemis Gold CEO Dale Andres stated: "The introduction of a prudent and progressive dividend policy at this time reflects both our confidence in the strength and sustainability of our operating cash flows and our confidence in our near-term growth strategy with the disciplined development of the Phase 1A and EP2 expansion projects at Blackwater. Our capital allocation framework positions Artemis Gold among leading peers who balance reinvestment for growth with shareholder returns. It recognizes the support provided by shareholders during the Company's rapid transition from developer to low-cost producer, while maintaining flexibility to grow Blackwater to be a +500,000 ounce annual producer with plans to be one of the three largest and lowest cost gold mines in Canada by the end of 2028."

The declaration, amounts, and payment dates of both base quarterly and variable dividends remain subject to approval of the Board of Directors and will depend upon the Company's financial results, capital requirements, market conditions, and other factors. The Board of Directors will review the dividend policy on an ongoing basis and may amend it at any time depending on the Company's financial position, profitability, cash flow, debt covenant compliance, and other factors considered relevant. Dividends are expected to be designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary focus is the operation and further development of the low cost and long-life Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The first gold and silver pour at Blackwater was achieved in January 2025 and commercial production was declared on May 1, 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG and the OTCQX under the symbol ARGTF. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

Qualified Person

Artemis Gold Chief Business Development Officer, Tony Scott, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. In certain cases, forward-looking statements and information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "potential" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are made as of the date of this press release and include, but are not limited to, Artemis' anticipated sources of funding for the remainder of 2026 and beyond; Artemis' competitive strengths and rationale for the Offering; the anticipated use of the net proceeds therefrom; pro forma financial information relating to Artemis after giving effect to the Offering; the Company's intentions with respect to the RCF upon completion of the Offering; the strategy, plans, future financial and operating performance of the Blackwater Mine, including (i) statements regarding the potential adoption of a shareholder return policy, including a progressive dividend policy or Normal Course Issuer Bid; (ii) estimates of grades, throughput, recoveries, future production and sales; (iii) estimates of future costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in sustaining cost margins, and growth capital expenditures; (iv) the plans of the Company with respect to optimizing and enhancing current operations, including the expected costs and benefits of work to be undertaken as part of our Phase 1A expansion and Expanded Phase 2 growth plans, and the expected timing of procurement, construction, commissioning and completion works; (v) anticipated life of mine and options to extend, and (vi) other financial and operational expectations of the Company with respect to the mine.

These forward-looking statements represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance, which are based on information currently available to management, management's historical experience, perception of trends and current business conditions, expected future developments and other factors which management considers appropriate. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary. Important risks and other factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation: risks related to ability of the Company to accomplish its plans and objectives with respect to the operations, optimization, enhancement and expansion of the Blackwater Mine within the expected timing or at all, the timing and receipt of certain required permits and approvals, changes in commodity prices, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, litigation risks (including the anticipated outcome or resolution of ongoing or potential claims and counterclaims, the timing and success of such claims and counterclaims), risks inherent in mineral resource and mineral reserves estimates and results, risks inherent in exploration and development activities, changes in exploration, mining, optimization, enhancement or expansion plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors, unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications, cost escalation, unavailability or unanticipated delays to the delivery of materials, resources (including hydropower), plant and equipment or third party contractors, industrial disturbances, job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters, including climate change, weather events, and the possibility that assumptions relating to hydrogeological conditions, water quality, water availability or related mitigation measures may prove inaccurate or incomplete), changes in governmental regulation of mining operations, political risk, social unrest, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets, and other risks related to the ability of the Company to proceed with its plans for the Mine and other risks set out in the Company's most recent MD&A, which is available on the Company's website at www.artemisgoldinc.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the assumptions that: (1) market fundamentals will result in sustained mineral demand and prices; (2) any necessary permits, approvals and consents in connection with the exploration program or the operations and expansion of the Mine will be obtained; (3) financing for the continued operation of the Blackwater Mine and future expansion activities will continue to be available on terms suitable to the Company; (4) sustained commodity prices will continue to make the Mine and expansion plans economically viable; and (5) there will not be any unfavourable changes to the economic, political, permitting and legal climate in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause the actual results or performance by the Company to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or the financial condition of the Company. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

___________________________________ 1 Free Cash Flow is defined as the cash generated by the business that is available to be distributed to shareholders and is calculated as net cash from operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities, lease payments, and scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Company's recurring financing arrangements.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.

Investor Relations contact: Meg Brown, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 899 0518; Media relations contact: [email protected]