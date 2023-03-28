Artemis Gold Announces Filing of Q4 2022 Financial Results

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed its annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company's consolidated financial statements, management discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 are available for review on the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.artemisgoldinc.com).

