Artemis Gold Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") has filed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.artemisgoldinc.com).

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's current focus is the construction of the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450km northeast of Vancouver. The project is one of the largest capital investments in central British Columbia in over a decade. The first pour of gold and silver at Blackwater is expected in Q4 2024. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

