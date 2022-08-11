ARTEMIS GOLD ANNOUNCES FILING OF Q2 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its interim financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2022. The Company's interim consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are available for review on the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.artemisgoldinc.com).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information: Nicholas Campbell, VP Capital Markets, +1 (604) 558-1107.