Artemis Gold Announces Filing of 2023 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") has filed its annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.artemisgoldinc.com).

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's current focus is construction of the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia, approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450km northeast of Vancouver. The project is one of the largest capital investments in the Bulkley-Nechako, Fraser-Fort George and Cariboo regions of B.C. in the last decade. The first pour of gold and silver from Blackwater Mine is expected in H2 2024. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

