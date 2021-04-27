Artemis Engages the Terron Group in Support of ESG Commitment

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged The Terron Group, LLC ("Terron") to provide integrated Environmental Social Governance ("ESG") services and management training to Artemis in support of the Blackwater Gold Project ("Blackwater" or the "Project") in Central British Columbia. Terron's support services are targeted to help Artemis advance Blackwater in adherence with the Equator Principles ("EP") and International Finance Corporation ("IFC") performance standards and to develop and align the Company's ESG practices and protocols in accordance with such standards.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented "We are very happy to be working with The Terron Group to help provide essential support to develop the Company's ESG practices and protocols as we grow the Company and advance Blackwater to production."

About The Terron Group

The Terron Group is a woman, minority-owned consultancy whose managing partners have over 50 years of collective experience creating better shared outcomes for companies, communities, and the environment through high-impact ESG solutions. The team has extensive experience supporting projects globally and in British Columbia to adhere to Equator Principles and IFC standards. The Terron Group performs its work acknowledging Indigenous Peoples Rights and reconciliation.

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "potential" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the plans of the Company regarding the Project and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts, as well as statements as to management's expectations with respect to such matters.

Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are made as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include without limitation, risks related to the ability of the Company to accomplish its plans and objectives with respect to the Project within the expected timing or at all; the timing and receipt of certain approvals, changes in commodity and power prices, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, risks inherent in exploration estimates and results, timing and success, inaccurate geological and metallurgical assumptions (including with respect to the size, grade and recoverability of mineral reserves and resources), changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors, unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications, cost escalation, unavailability of materials, equipment and third party contractors, delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), political risk, social unrest, and changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the assumptions that: (1) market fundamentals will result in sustained mineral demand and prices; (2) the receipt of any necessary approvals and consents in connection with the development of any properties; (3) the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of any mineral properties; and (4) sustained commodity prices such that any properties put into operation remain economically viable. The actual results or performance by the Company could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements relating to those matters. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.

For further information: Nicholas Campbell, VP Capital Markets, +1 (604) 558-1107.