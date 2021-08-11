Artemis Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting
Aug 11, 2021, 07:00 ET
TSXV: ARTG
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the Meeting") held on August 10, 2021.
The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. All director nominees set out in the Management Information Circular dated June 29, 2021 were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. Details of voting are as follows:
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Steven Dean
|
112,693,061
|
98.40%
|
1,838,045
|
1.20%
|
Ryan Beedie
|
114,525,198
|
99.99%
|
5,908
|
0.01%
|
David Black
|
98,540,228
|
86.04%
|
15,990,878
|
13.96%
|
William Armstrong
|
114,524,198
|
99.99%
|
6,908
|
0.01%
|
Elise Rees
|
113,926,798
|
99.47%
|
604,338
|
0.53%
|
Lisa Ethans
|
114,507,861
|
99.98%
|
23,245
|
0.02%
|
Janis Shandro
|
114,508,661
|
99.98%
|
22,445
|
0.02%
The Company's shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, as follows:
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
93,208,143
|
79.89%
|
23,459,321
|
20.11%
The Company's shareholders also authorized, ratified, confirmed and approved the Company's Stock Option Plan, as follows:
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Stock Option Plan
|
102,881,374
|
89.83%
|
11,649,732
|
10.17%
