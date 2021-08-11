Artemis Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the Meeting") held on August 10, 2021.

The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. All director nominees set out in the Management Information Circular dated June 29, 2021 were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. Details of voting are as follows:

Votes
FOR

% of Votes
cast FOR

Votes
WITHHELD

% of Votes
cast WITHELD

Steven Dean

112,693,061

98.40%

1,838,045

1.20%

Ryan Beedie

114,525,198

99.99%

5,908

0.01%

David Black

98,540,228

86.04%

15,990,878

13.96%

William Armstrong

114,524,198

99.99%

6,908

0.01%

Elise Rees

113,926,798

99.47%

604,338

0.53%

Lisa Ethans

114,507,861

99.98%

23,245

0.02%

Janis Shandro

114,508,661

99.98%

22,445

0.02%

The Company's shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, as follows:

Votes
FOR

% of Votes
cast FOR

Votes
WITHHELD

% of Votes
cast WITHELD

Appointment of Auditors

93,208,143

79.89%

23,459,321

20.11%

The Company's shareholders also authorized, ratified, confirmed and approved the Company's Stock Option Plan, as follows:

Votes
FOR

% of Votes
cast FOR

Votes
AGAINST

% of Votes
cast AGAINST

Stock Option Plan

102,881,374

89.83%

11,649,732

10.17%

