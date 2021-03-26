Artemis Announces Increase in Ownership of Common Shares of Velocity Minerals Ltd.

All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or, the "Company") announces that the Company has acquired 21,211,136 common shares (the "Shares") of Velocity Minerals Ltd. ("Velocity") at a price of $0.25 per Share pursuant to the exercise of a convertible debenture in the principal amount of $5,094,000, along with accrued and unpaid interest of $208,784 (the "Debenture").

The Debentures were originally issued by way of a private placement on March 14, 2019.

Prior to the exercise of the Debenture, the Company held 29,490,002 Shares, and the Company's non-diluted shareholdings represented approximately 21.7% of Velocity's issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and 36.7% on a partially diluted basis.

As a result of the exercise of the Debenture, the Company now holds 50,701,138 Shares and 11,883,443 Share purchase warrants. The Company's shareholdings now represent approximately 32.3% of Velocity's issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and 37.0% on a partially diluted basis.

The Company acquired the Shares for investment purposes.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Company, please or refer to the Velocity's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

