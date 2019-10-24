Artemis Announces Grant of Stock Options

TSXV: ARTG

VANCOUVER, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("Artemis" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 1,520,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, to directors, officers and employees of the Company.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $1.16 per share, being the closing share price of the Company on October 23, 2019 on www.tmxmoney.com, expiring on October 24, 2029.

