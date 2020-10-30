Artemis Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

TSX-V: ARTG

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective November 4, 2020.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on certain standards including historical financial performance, stage of development and financial resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's premier tier and is reserved for the TSXV's most advanced issuers with the most significant financial resources.

