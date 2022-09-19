ARTEMIS ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF SITE WORKS AT BLACKWATER

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. ( TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that site works (the "Program") is scheduled to begin on September 19, 2022 at the Company's Blackwater project ("Blackwater" or the "Project"). The Program marks the commencement of on-site work to prepare Blackwater for the start of major works construction activities in Q1 2023, following receipt of the BC Mines Act Permit, expected in Fall 2022.

The scope of the Program consists of:

Expanding the capacity of the existing exploration camp by 90 rooms;

Construction of a 245-room construction camp;

Installation of a wastewater treatment plant;

Upgrading the potable water storage and treatment system;

Installation of well pumps and pipelines;

Electrical upgrades;

Upgrading existing access roads to improve safety standards;

Further geotechnical drilling and site investigation activities; and

Other ancillary activities required to support the commencement of major works;

The majority of the Program is expected to be completed by December 2022, with final installation of a full-capacity wastewater treatment system and drainage system scheduled for completion in Q1 2023. The program also provides for an increase in permanent on-site personnel who will facilitate training, along with the refinement and improvement of onsite environmental, health, and safety protocols and operating procedures.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented, "The start of site preparation activities marks the start of a new phase for Artemis and the Blackwater project as we prepare for the start of major construction activities in Q1 2023 following receipt of the BC Mines Act Permits in Fall 2022. This program also provides an opportunity for the Artemis construction team to refine onsite training, improve safety standards and refine operational procedures as we ramp up activities ahead of the start of major works.".

Further updates will be provided in due course.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Langford, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

