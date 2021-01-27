Artemis Announces Appointment of VP Finance

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gerrie van der Westhuizen as Vice President Finance for the Company effective January 27, 2021.

Based out of the Company's Vancouver office, Mr. Van der Westhuizen will be responsible for managing the finance function for the Company in respect of strategic financial analysis and planning, treasury & debt management, budgeting, financial reporting, business processes & related controls as well as building the finance team both at the Company's head office and at the Company's wholly owned Blackwater Gold Project ("Blackwater"), as the company progresses to the construction and operations phases at Blackwater.

About Gerrie van der Westhuizen

Gerrie van der Westhuizen has more than 15 years experience in the mining industry. During this time, Mr. Van der Westhuizen held progressively senior positions in dual-listed resource companies operating in Africa and North America. He has played a key role in those organizations' debt and equity financings and M&A activities, while leading initiatives on financial reporting, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, risk management, treasury management, tax planning, as well as commercial negotiations. Most recently, Mr. Van der Westhuizen served as Vice President Finance for Galiano Gold Inc., which constructed and operated the Asanko Gold Mine, a multi-deposit 5.5Mtpa carbon-in-leach operation in Ghana.

Gerrie is a Chartered Accountant (designated in both South Africa and Canada) and began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers where he was a manager in their mining group. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Accountancy degree.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented "We are excited to have Gerrie join Artemis as VP Finance. Gerrie is an important addition to our team as we build our finance function with best in industry practices, from development through to operations at Blackwater."

