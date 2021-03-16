ARTCELS Launches New Art Portfolio 'Millennials' With Banksy NFTs

Trailblazing digital art investments platform is set to target Millennial market offering shared blue-chip art ownership

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Digital art investments platform ARTCELS today announces the launch of their new blue-chip art portfolio 'Millennials' on 22 April 2021. Available to investors as share-based ownership using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it is backed by its own revolutionary Swiss-based cryptocurrency - ARTEM. The portfolio of artworks will also be exhibited in a specially curated show at HOFA Gallery for both investors and the public to enjoy.

The new portfolio features ultra-contemporary blue-chip artworks by coveted artists such as Banksy, Nina Chanel Abney, Jonas Wood, Josh Sperling, Yoshimoto Nara, and others. These artists have seen their works appreciate in value and demand-driven largely by the patronage of the millennial collectors who are boldly shaping the frontiers of the art market despite the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.

ARTCELS was originally launched in February 2020:

ARTCELS is a pioneering asset-based tokenized art investment platform that uses NFTs, blockchain technology and cryptography to facilitate safe and secure investment in some of the most valuable blue-chip contemporary art on the market today.

that to facilitate safe and secure investment in some of the most valuable blue-chip contemporary art on the market today. The model provides state-of-the-art authentication at the point of sale and purchase while also allowing investor members to opt for partial and shared ownership in the artworks they carefully curate.

at the point of sale and purchase while also allowing investor members to opt for partial and shared ownership in the artworks they carefully curate. Through this flexible model, ARTCELS has opened the door for young and tech-savvy art enthusiasts to invest in and enjoy the phenomenal blue-chip contemporary artworks they broker.

ARTCELS' new portfolio 'Millennials' launches 22 April 2021:

Millennials marks a major step up for ARTCELS, which is looking to build on the sold-out success of their inaugural 'XXI' portfolio which closed on a record high, having attracted investors across multiple markets and won major plaudits for the innovative investment services and virtual art experiences they provide.

The price of a single 'Millennials' share is $1,000 USD and the portfolio opens with an initial offering of $250,000 USD , capped at 250 shares .

and the portfolio opens with an . The ARTCELS team believes with 'Millennials' they will attract larger value commitments from member investors who stand to cash-in on significant returns as art remains one of the most secure investment options available.

Consisting mainly of single and limited-edition artworks, the 'Millennials' portfolio has been curated with an eye on collections that resonate with the millennial generation and a focus on Asian collectors. The inclusion of works by Banksy is certain to be yet another high note for 'Millennials' as the popular British artist remains very much a global art phenomenon. Admirers of Josh Sperling and Yoshimoto Nara, whose art has been exhibited in Hong Kong and Japan, and Jonas Wood, whose energetic and colourful paintings have featured on billboards and murals from New York to Los Angeles, will also find ARTCELS' new portfolio an attractive investment option.

Along with the opportunity to invest in lucrative portfolios of contemporary art, ARTCELS' members also benefit from a personalised online gallery, investor dashboard and in-platform social network, all accessible within the ARTCELS' mobile app.

Commenting on the new 'Millennials' portfolio, ARTCELS Co-Founder Elio D'Anna, said, "Our inaugural portfolio, 'XXI', which débuted in 2020, sold out quickly and was a resounding success, showcased in gallery and virtual exhibitions held in London, Los Angeles, and Mykonos for our members and the public to enjoy."

He adds "So, in 2021, we're dreaming bigger and aiming higher with our new 'Millennials' portfolio. It represents the very best in contemporary art today and we are confident that our prospective and current investors will be exceedingly pleased by the quality of art they will get to enjoy and the potentially significant scale of their investment returns."

Contact:

Emma-Louise O'Neill

[email protected]

+44 7515 136909

Related Images

grin-reaper-by-banksy-credit.jpg

Grin Reaper by Banksy (credit ARTCELS / HOFA Gallery)

Screenprint in colours on wove paper, signed and dated (2005)

SOURCE ARTCELS