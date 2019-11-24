Art Edition "Art 19 - Box One" to Benefit Amnesty International

BERLIN, Nov. 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Art 19, in association with Amnesty International, announces "Art 19 – Box One", a limited edition of ten original signed fine art prints by the following internationally renowned artists: Ayşe Erkmen, Shilpa Gupta, Ilya & Emilia Kabakov, William Kentridge, Shirin Neshat, Yoko Ono, Gerhard Richter, Chiharu Shiota, Kiki Smith, and Rosemarie Trockel.

A first exhibition (98 x 68 cm) will take place in Berlin on December 10, 2019 – Human Rights Day. Further exhibitions will be held in Geneva, Prague, and Paris on December 11, 12 and 13. In 2020, Exhibitions in Africa, Asia and the Americas are planned.

Presented in a custom made linen covered box, the original fine art prints will be available to purchase in a limited edition of 100 copies (€50.000 per box) to art lovers and supporters of Amnesty International around the world. In recognition of their support for Amnesty International the artists have generously agreed not to charge a fee for their work.



Art 19 is an initiative founded by friends with lifetimes of experience in the worlds of art and human rights – Mike Karstens (gallerist and master printer, Muenster), Burkhard Richter (retired commercial lawyer, art advisor and curator, Dusseldorf), Bill Shipsey (Art for Amnesty founder and retired barrister, Dublin), and Jochen M. Wilms (entrepreneur and art project producer, Berlin).



The ambition of Art 19 is to raise money to support Amnesty International's human rights work. The name "Art 19" is an abbreviation of Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression".



