ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. LAUNCHES ANOTHER LIQUID ALTERNATIVE FUND AS ITS THIRD ACTIVE ETF

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") is pleased to announce the launch of its third actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) series. This innovatively structured ETF series is an additional access point to the liquid alternative Arrow Canadian Advantage Alternative Class ("ACAA"). The ETF series is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ACAA".

Arrow Canadian Advantage Alternative Class (TSX: ACAA) offers investors access to a liquid alternative strategy investing in equity, fixed income, currency and commodity markets. ACAA is managed using a proprietary macro investment process to tactically allocate the portfolio to the different asset classes using both long and short positions. The ETF series is an additional series of ACAA which has been a highly successful liquid alternative mutual fund operating for over 10 years. Since inception in 2008, the strategy has provided investors with superior equity returns with lower volatility and correlation benefits making it an attractive addition to a well-diversified investor portfolio.

"We will continue to invest to expand our product line up, providing investors greater accessibility to our strategies" said Mark Purdy, Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer of Arrow. "We have entered an era where investors are looking for better access to well-structured investment solutions and this ETF fits that criteria."

Arrow is the manager and distributor of this liquid alternative mutual fund. This is the second liquid alternative ETF offered to Canadian investors by Arrow.

About Arrow Capital Management Inc.

Arrow is an employee-owned company, founded in 1999. Arrow's expertise in active portfolio management and manager selection is evident in its strong, diverse platform, which provides clients with access to a global selection of actively managed mutual funds and liquid alternatives. Arrow is committed to continuously providing investors with access to a wide range of investment solutions. With over 20 years in business, Arrow is well respected as a Canadian alternative investment company.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETF series. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts before investing. Performance of mutual funds that offer ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

