ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 4th QUARTER

News provided by

Arrow Capital Management Inc.

Oct 11, 2022, 12:50 ET

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution
per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment
Date

RATE

0.067

October 31, 2022

November 15, 2022

RATE

0.067

November 30, 2022

December 15, 2022

RATE

0.067

December 30, 2022

January 13, 2023

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution
per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment
Date

EGIF

0.083

October 31, 2022

November 15, 2022

EGIF

0.083

November 30, 2022

December 15, 2022

EGIF

0.083

December 30, 2022

January 13, 2023

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

SOURCE Arrow Capital Management Inc.

For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com

Organization Profile

Arrow Capital Management Inc.