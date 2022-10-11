ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 4th QUARTER

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date RATE 0.067 October 31, 2022 November 15, 2022 RATE 0.067 November 30, 2022 December 15, 2022 RATE 0.067 December 30, 2022 January 13, 2023

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date EGIF 0.083 October 31, 2022 November 15, 2022 EGIF 0.083 November 30, 2022 December 15, 2022 EGIF 0.083 December 30, 2022 January 13, 2023

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

