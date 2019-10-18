Arrow Capital Management Inc. Announces Distributions for 4th Quarter
Oct 18, 2019, 09:27 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund (TSX: ECF.UN) and the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund (TSX: CORP) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.
Final year-end distributions will be reported separately.
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund are as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Payment
|
ECF.UN
|
0.04
|
October 31, 2019
|
November 15, 2019
|
ECF.UN
|
0.04
|
November 29, 2019
|
December 13, 2019
|
ECF.UN
|
0.04
|
December 31, 2019
|
January 15, 2020
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund are as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Payment
|
CORP
|
0.05
|
October 31, 2019
|
November 15, 2019
|
CORP
|
0.05
|
November 29, 2019
|
December 13, 2019
|
CORP
|
0.05
|
December 31, 2019
|
January 15, 2020
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Payment
|
EGIF
|
0.15
|
December 31, 2019
|
January 15, 2020
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com
