Arrow Capital Management Inc. Announces Distributions for 4th Quarter

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund (TSX: ECF.UN) and the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund (TSX: CORP) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Final year-end distributions will be reported separately.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date ECF.UN 0.04 October 31, 2019 November 15, 2019 ECF.UN 0.04 November 29, 2019 December 13, 2019 ECF.UN 0.04 December 31, 2019 January 15, 2020

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date CORP 0.05 October 31, 2019 November 15, 2019 CORP 0.05 November 29, 2019 December 13, 2019 CORP 0.05 December 31, 2019 January 15, 2020

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date EGIF 0.15 December 31, 2019 January 15, 2020

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

SOURCE Arrow Capital Management Inc.

For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com

