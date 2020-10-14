Arrow Capital Management Inc. Announces Distributions for 4th Quarter

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund (TSX: CORP) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution
per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment
Date

CORP

0.05

October 30, 2020

November 13, 2020

CORP

0.05

November 30, 2020

December 15, 2020

CORP

0.05

December 31, 2020

January 15, 2021

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution
per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment
Date

EGIF

0.155

December 31, 2020

January 15, 2021

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com

