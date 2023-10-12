ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 4TH QUARTER

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment Date RATE 0.081 October 31, 2023 November 15, 2023 RATE 0.081 November 30, 2023 December 15, 2023 RATE 0.081 December 29, 2023 January 15, 2024



Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment Date EGIF 0.073 October 31, 2023 November 15, 2023 EGIF 0.073 November 30, 2023 December 15, 2023 EGIF 0.073 December 29, 2023 January 15, 2024

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

SOURCE Arrow Capital Management Inc.

For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com