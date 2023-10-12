ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 4TH QUARTER
12 Oct, 2023, 15:18 ET
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution per Unit ($)
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Payment Date
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
October 31, 2023
|
November 15, 2023
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
November 30, 2023
|
December 15, 2023
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
December 29, 2023
|
January 15, 2024
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution per Unit ($)
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Payment Date
|
EGIF
|
0.073
|
October 31, 2023
|
November 15, 2023
|
EGIF
|
0.073
|
November 30, 2023
|
December 15, 2023
|
EGIF
|
0.073
|
December 29, 2023
|
January 15, 2024
Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
SOURCE Arrow Capital Management Inc.
For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com
Share this article