ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 4TH QUARTER

News provided by

Arrow Capital Management Inc.

12 Oct, 2023, 15:18 ET

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment Date

RATE

0.081

October 31, 2023

November 15, 2023

RATE

0.081

November 30, 2023

December 15, 2023

RATE

0.081

December 29, 2023

January 15, 2024


Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment Date

EGIF

0.073

October 31, 2023

November 15, 2023

EGIF

0.073

November 30, 2023

December 15, 2023

EGIF

0.073

December 29, 2023

January 15, 2024

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

SOURCE Arrow Capital Management Inc.

For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com

Organization Profile

Arrow Capital Management Inc.