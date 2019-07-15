Arrow Capital Management Inc. Announces Distributions for 3rd Quarter

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund (TSX: ECF.UN) and the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund (TSX: CORP) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution per

Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date ECF.UN 0.04 July 31, 2019 August 15, 2019 ECF.UN 0.04 August 30, 2019 September 13, 2019 ECF.UN 0.04 September 30, 2019 October 15, 2019

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution per

Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date CORP 0.05 July 31, 2019 August 15, 2019 CORP 0.05 August 30, 2019 September 13, 2019 CORP 0.05 September 30, 2019 October 15, 2019

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution per

Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date EGIF 0.15 September 30, 2019 October 15, 2019

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

SOURCE Arrow Capital Management Inc.

For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com

