Arrow Capital Management Inc. Announces Distributions for 3rd Quarter
Jul 15, 2019, 11:23 ET
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
TORONTO, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund (TSX: ECF.UN) and the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund (TSX: CORP) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund are as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution per
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Payment
|
ECF.UN
|
0.04
|
July 31, 2019
|
August 15, 2019
|
ECF.UN
|
0.04
|
August 30, 2019
|
September 13, 2019
|
ECF.UN
|
0.04
|
September 30, 2019
|
October 15, 2019
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund are as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution per
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Payment
|
CORP
|
0.05
|
July 31, 2019
|
August 15, 2019
|
CORP
|
0.05
|
August 30, 2019
|
September 13, 2019
|
CORP
|
0.05
|
September 30, 2019
|
October 15, 2019
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution per
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Payment
|
EGIF
|
0.15
|
September 30, 2019
|
October 15, 2019
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com
