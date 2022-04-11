ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 2nd QUARTER

News provided by

Arrow Capital Management Inc.

Apr 11, 2022, 14:23 ET

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment Date

RATE

0.067

April 29, 2022

May 13, 2022

RATE

0.067

May 31, 2022

June 15, 2022

RATE

0.067

June 30, 2022

July 15, 2022

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment Date

EGIF

0.083

April 29, 2022

May 13, 2022

EGIF

0.083

May 31, 2022

June 15, 2022

EGIF

0.083

June 30, 2022

July 15, 2022

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

SOURCE Arrow Capital Management Inc.

For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com

Organization Profile

Arrow Capital Management Inc.