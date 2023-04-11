ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 2ND QUARTER

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution
per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment
Date

RATE

0.081

April 28, 2023

May 15, 2023

RATE

0.081

May 31, 2023

June 15, 2023

RATE

0.081

June 30, 2023

July 14, 2023

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution
per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment
Date

EGIF

0.073

April 28, 2023

May 15, 2023

EGIF

0.073

May 31, 2023

June 15, 2023

EGIF

0.073

June 30, 2023

July 14, 2023

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc. 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com

