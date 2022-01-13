ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 1ST QUARTER

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date RATE 0.067 January 31, 2022 February 15, 2022 RATE 0.067 February 28, 2022 March 15, 2022 RATE 0.067 March 31, 2022 April 15, 2022

For the ETF Series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund, future distribution payments will be quarterly rather than monthly.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date EGIF 0.083 January 31, 2022 February 15, 2022 EGIF 0.083 February 28, 2022 March 15, 2022 EGIF 0.083 March 31, 2022 April 15, 2022

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com