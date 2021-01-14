Arrow Capital Management Inc. Announces Distributions for 1st Quarter

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund (TSX: CORP) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date CORP 0.05 January 29, 2021 February 15, 2021 CORP 0.05 February 26, 2021 March 15, 2021 CORP 0.05 March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date EGIF 0.165 March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

SOURCE Arrow Capital Management Inc.

For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com

Related Links

www.arrow-capital.com

