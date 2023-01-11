ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 1ST QUARTER

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:RATE

Ticker

Cash Distribution per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment Date

RATE

0.081

January 31, 2023

February 15, 2023

RATE

0.081

February 28, 2023

March 15, 2023

RATE

0.081

March 31, 2023

April 14, 2023

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment Date

EGIF

0.073

January 31, 2023

February 15, 2023

EGIF

0.073

February 28, 2023

March 15, 2023

EGIF

0.073

March 31, 2023

April 14, 2023

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477

