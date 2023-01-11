ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 1ST QUARTER
Jan 11, 2023, 15:19 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:RATE
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution per Unit ($)
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Payment Date
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
January 31, 2023
|
February 15, 2023
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
February 28, 2023
|
March 15, 2023
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
March 31, 2023
|
April 14, 2023
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution per Unit ($)
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Payment Date
|
EGIF
|
0.073
|
January 31, 2023
|
February 15, 2023
|
EGIF
|
0.073
|
February 28, 2023
|
March 15, 2023
|
EGIF
|
0.073
|
March 31, 2023
|
April 14, 2023
Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
SOURCE Arrow Capital Management Inc.
For further information: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477
