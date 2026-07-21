Array Earns Gold at International Creative Awards for DMCL

A Rebrand That Redefines What an Accounting Firm Can Look Like

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Array, a full-service marketing agency based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, has been awarded gold at the Hermes Creative Awards for their rebrand of DMCL LLP, one of Canada's leading accounting firms.

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the Hermes Creative Awards attracted more than 6,000 entries from the United States, Canada, and 29 other countries. Entries are evaluated by a panel of industry professionals tasked with identifying work that not only meets but surpasses a high standard of creative excellence.

Professional services firms have traditionally been known for conservative branding and visual identities. Array and DMCL challenged that convention by delivering a rebrand that reflects the firm's outgoing personality, trading a dated identity for a modern visual system.

"Winning gold at Hermes is a reflection of what happens when a client is genuinely willing to evolve," said Kristina Crowson, CEO + Marketing Director at Array. "DMCL trusted us to challenge the conventions of their industry, and that trust is what made the work possible. We're proud of what this brand became."

For DMCL, the brand refresh was about more than updating our look," shared Krissy Schmidt, Director of Marketing and Communications at DMCL LLP. "After more than a decade with the same visual identity, we wanted a brand that better reflected who we are today: approachable, knowledgeable, relationship-driven, and proudly different from what people might expect from a traditional accounting firm."

This award recognizes the thoughtful strategy and creative execution behind the refresh, as well as the strong collaboration between DMCL and Array throughout the process.

About DMCL

DMCL LLP is a full-service public accounting firm providing accounting, assurance, advisory, and tax services to public companies, private enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. With more than 300 team members across offices in Vancouver, Surrey, Port Coquitlam (Tri-Cities), and Victoria, DMCL delivers personalized, strategic solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client and industry.

As an independent member of the Moore North America network and a regional member of Moore Global, DMCL combines local expertise with access to global resources. The firm is committed to helping clients achieve and exceed their business goals through trusted advice, responsive service, and a relationship-focused approach grounded in excellence, innovation, and integrity.

About Array

Array is an award-winning brand, marketing, and digital agency based in Nanaimo, British Columbia. Since 2009, they've helped organizations clarify their positioning, strengthen their brands, and drive measurable growth through strategic marketing, compelling creative, and high-performing digital experiences. With a multidisciplinary team of strategists, marketers, designers, content specialists, and web developers, Array delivers integrated solutions across brand strategy, web design, digital marketing, campaigns, and print. Recognized with 64 international awards, Array partners with businesses, non-profits, Indigenous organizations, and public-sector clients across Canada and beyond.

SOURCE Array Studios Inc.

Media Contacts: DMCL LLP, Krissy Schmidt, Director of Marketing and Communications, Phone: 604.687.4747, Email: [email protected]; ARRAY INC, Kristina Crowson, CEO + Marketing Director, Phone: 250.591.2277, Email: [email protected]