ARRAS MINERALS DRILLS 52.4 METERS GRADING 2.11% CUEQ AT THE BEREZSKI NORTH TARGET (ELEMES PROJECT) IN KAZAKHSTAN

Core photos - Drill-hole EL25028 (CNW Group/Arras Minerals Corp.)

Figure 6. Arras Minerals Elemes Project and project portfolio located in Pavlodar, Northeastern Kazakhstan. (CNW Group/Arras Minerals Corp.)

EL25027: 52.4m of mineralization grading 2.11% copper-equivalent ("CuEq") (1.49 g/t Au, 0.58% Cu) starting from 167.6m at Berezski North which was from within a broader zone of 446.0m grading 0.45% CuEq (0.31 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu), starting at 160.0m depth





(1.49 g/t Au, 0.58% Cu) starting from 167.6m at which was from within a broader zone of 446.0m grading 0.45% CuEq (0.31 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu), starting at 160.0m depth EL25028: 135.0m of mineralization grading 0.43% copper-equivalent (0.21 g/t Au and 0.19% Cu) at Berezski Central , starting at 6.0m depth, including 95.0m grading 0.50% CuEq (0.24 g/t Au and 0.22% Cu) starting from 6.0m depth

Berezski North

Hole EL25027 intersected broad intervals of Cu-Au mineralization starting from 160m below surface, including a high-grade interval returning 52.4m grading 2.11% CuEq from 167.6m. The hole targeted the southern continuation of the porphyry mineralization encountered towards the bottom of hole EL24005. The hole intersected the tourmaline breccia zone at approximately 160m down hole and this zone now stretches over a 500m strike length. The hole continued and intersected porphyry-style mineralization and alteration, consisting of zones of sheeted veining with chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization associated with widespread potassic alteration at approximately 460m depth. This suggests that the hole has intersected the edge of the high-temperature core of a porphyry system.

These results further enhance the Company's confidence in the scale and continued discovery potential of Berezski North. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions, and the results from this hole are consistent with our current thesis that vectoring to the south and west appears to be getting more proximal to the potential centre of the system.

Berezski Central

Hole EL25028 was drilled approximately 350m northwest of drill hole EL24001 (261m grading 0.39 g/t Au and 0.24% Cu) and intersected broad intervals of Cu-Au mineralization hosted within mineralized and altered diorites. This hole extends mineralization a further 200m to the northwest with the hole being terminated in mineralized diorites at a depth of 575.8m. The Berezski Central targets now measures approximately 750m x 500m based on drilling to date and remains open to the north, south and at depth.

Tim Barry, CEO of Arras Minerals commented, "The final set of results from the drilling completed in December continue to further expand the footprints of both the Berezski North and Berezski Central targets. At Berezski North, Hole EL25027 intersected high-grade copper–gold mineralization associated with the known tourmaline breccia zone but also a new zone containing sheeted veining, chalcopyrite–bornite assemblages and strong potassic alteration reinforcing our interpretation that we are vectoring toward the high-temperature core of a robust porphyry system, likely to the south and west. At Berezski Central, Hole EL25028 expanded the known area of mineralization a further 200m to the northwest with broad intervals of copper–gold mineralization in altered diorites. Both porphyry centres remain open in most directions and our Phase 2 drill program is ramping up to four drills turning on these targets by mid-March."

Results from this news release include:

Table 2. Drill-hole locations

Hole_ID Coordinates (UTM) Azimuth Dip Hole Depth (m) Easting Northing RL





EL25024 506201 5713529 242 298 -65 80.2 EL25025 506259 5713597 243 298 -65 80.10 EL25026 506195 5713532 242 298 -65 45.5 EL25027 508218 5717624 228 225 -75 606.0 EL25028 505970 5713636 240 118 -65 574.80

Drill Highlights:

Hole EL25024 was drilled at the Berezski Central target. Aiming to test the northern continuation of the Cu-Au intercepts seen in the holes EL24001 and EL24002. Unfortunately, the hole was lost at 80.2m depth due to geological complications and issues with drilling equipment, before reaching the deeper sulphide mineralization. The hole intersected strongly altered, weathered and fractured diorites, with pervasive disseminated chalcopyrite with minor chalcopyrite, sphalerite and zones of secondary copper sulphides and quartz-pyrite veining.

was drilled at the Berezski Central target. Aiming to test the northern continuation of the Cu-Au intercepts seen in the holes EL24001 and EL24002. Unfortunately, the hole was lost at 80.2m depth due to geological complications and issues with drilling equipment, before reaching the deeper sulphide mineralization. The hole intersected strongly altered, weathered and fractured diorites, with pervasive disseminated chalcopyrite with minor chalcopyrite, sphalerite and zones of secondary copper sulphides and quartz-pyrite veining. Hole EL25025 was drilled at Berezski Central and was collared 100m north of holes EL25024 and EL25026, to test the northern continuation Cu-Au mineralization. The hole drilled strongly weathered diorites from surface to 32.2m depth before passing into a unit of diorite breccias to the end of the drill-hole at 80.1m depth, where the hole intersected strong faulting and brecciation and was unable to continue and did not reach the deeper sulphide mineralization.

was drilled at Berezski Central and was collared 100m north of holes EL25024 and EL25026, to test the northern continuation Cu-Au mineralization. The hole drilled strongly weathered diorites from surface to 32.2m depth before passing into a unit of diorite breccias to the end of the drill-hole at 80.1m depth, where the hole intersected strong faulting and brecciation and was unable to continue and did not reach the deeper sulphide mineralization. EL25026 was drilled to follow-up on hole EL25024. The hole was stopped at 45.5m depth in strongly weathered and leached diorites, as the rig suffered mechanical issues, and needed to be replaced, and therefore the hole could not be completed to depth. The hole intersected strongly argillic altered and weathered diorite with pervasive fracturing, disseminated pyrite. Several zones of quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins were intersected with minor chalcocite, and sphalerite, but the drill was unable to reach the deeper sulphide mineralization.

was drilled to follow-up on hole EL25024. The hole was stopped at 45.5m depth in strongly weathered and leached diorites, as the rig suffered mechanical issues, and needed to be replaced, and therefore the hole could not be completed to depth. The hole intersected strongly argillic altered and weathered diorite with pervasive fracturing, disseminated pyrite. Several zones of quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins were intersected with minor chalcocite, and sphalerite, but the drill was unable to reach the deeper sulphide mineralization. EL25027 was drilled at Berezski North and was designed to explore for the southern continuation of porphyry-style mineralization intersected by hole EL24005. The hole was collared in fine-grained diorites, and at 167.6m depth intersected a zone of tourmaline breccias with fragments of diorite and andesite with pyrite and chalcopyrite, before passing into fine-grained andesites, at 218m depth. From 289.2m to the end of the hole at 606m the hole intersected potassic and phyllic altered diorites. Mineralization occurred as tourmaline-chalcopyrite-pyrite breccias from 167.6m to 220m depth, where the hole intersected zones of porphyry-style veining, sheeted veins and disseminated patches of pyrite and chalcopyrite.

was drilled at Berezski North and was designed to explore for the southern continuation of porphyry-style mineralization intersected by hole EL24005. The hole was collared in fine-grained diorites, and at 167.6m depth intersected a zone of tourmaline breccias with fragments of diorite and andesite with pyrite and chalcopyrite, before passing into fine-grained andesites, at 218m depth. From 289.2m to the end of the hole at 606m the hole intersected potassic and phyllic altered diorites. Mineralization occurred as tourmaline-chalcopyrite-pyrite breccias from 167.6m to 220m depth, where the hole intersected zones of porphyry-style veining, sheeted veins and disseminated patches of pyrite and chalcopyrite. Hole EL25028 was drilled to explore for the northern continuation of mineralization at Berezski Central. The hole was collared in a thick package of andesites and andesitic tuffs, with zones of local brecciation. Several post-mineral fine-grained andesite and basalt dykes were observed towards the end of the drill-hole. Alteration progresses from strong argillic in the upper section to phyllic at depth, with occasional zones of silicification, and mineralization is dominated by disseminated pyrite increasing locally within phyllic zones with minor chalcopyrite and molybdenite. The drillhole was closed at 574.8 m depth.

Exploration Update

Two drill-rigs have commenced drilling at Elemes, with the first two drill holes collared on the Berezski East target to follow-up on drill-hole EL24004 (138.8m grading 0.77 g/t Au and 0.09% Cu) and EL25019 (457.7m grading 0.61 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu). Two additional rigs are expected to arrive at the project in March.

Elemes Phase II Drill Program: Since June of last year, Arras Minerals has been advancing its 20,000m Phase II diamond drill program at the Elemes Project. Drilling was paused in late December for a scheduled winter break and recommenced in February. Nearly 10,000m were completed in 2025, and the strength of the results has prompted Arras to plan an expansion of the program to 30,000m, with completion targeted by the end of 2026.

Elemes Project Overview: The Elemes Project comprises two exploration licenses covering 531 square kilometres in northeast Kazakhstan, located approximately 13 km southwest of Ekibastuz and just 20 km from Arras's operational base. The project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, with a paved highway crossing the licence, and access to 1100 KVA power lines, heavy rail, and other utilities within a 15 km radius.

Situated within the prolific Bozshakol-Chingiz metallogenic belt, Elemes lies near significant regional deposits, including the Beskauga porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit (~80 km east) and KAZ Minerals' Bozshakol copper-gold mine (~60 km northwest), which reported mined grades in Q1 2025 of 0.37% Copper and 0.20 g/t gold.1

Geologically, the property is underlain by interbedded intermediate volcanic and sedimentary rocks intruded by multiple phases of diorite and monzodiorite porphyry. Copper-gold mineralization occurs in sheeted and stockwork quartz-chalcopyrite veins associated with these intrusions. In addition, high-grade low-sulphidation epithermal veins have been mapped on the property, representing a secondary exploration target.

Property-wide soil sampling programs defined two extensive Cu-Mo-As geochemical anomalies: the Berezski and Aimandai Trends, both considered priority targets for follow-up exploration drilling. A Phase 1 drill program on the Berezski Trend in late 2024 returned high-grade porphyry/epithermal copper and gold mineralization in results announced in Q1 2025. A 20,000m Phase 2 drill program commenced in May 2025 which was expanded to 30,000 metres in January 2026 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

References

1Bozshakol Q1, 2025 Report

https://kazminerals.com/app/uploads/2025/12/q3-2025-production-report_final.pdf

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by the Qualified Person.

Arras Minerals QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and field duplicates within the sample stream. Drill core is cut at Arras Minerals operations base in Ekibastuz, Kazakhstan by Company personnel. Diamond drill core was sawed in-half with a diamond saw, and then sampled in maximum 2-meter intervals, stopping at geological boundaries, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site.

Each bagged core sample was shipped to ALS Laboratory in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. Samples were dried, crushed and pulverized to >80% passing -200 mesh. The prepared sample splits were sent to the ALS Chemex's geochemical analysis laboratories laboratory in Loughrea, County Galway, Ireland and Lima, Peru for multi-element analysis. Multielement analyses were analyzed with ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61) and samples containing >1.0% copper are analyzed via method Cu-OG62.

Gold analysis was conducted by ALS Chemex at the analytical laboratory in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (30 g) with an AA (atomic absorption) finish (method Au-AA23) with detection limits of 0.005 g/t gold. Samples containing greater than 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA21).

ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure for this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Matthew Booth, Vice President of Exploration, of Arras Minerals Corp., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Booth has reviewed and approved this release. Mr. Booth has over 20 years of mineral exploration experience and is a Qualified Person member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG 12044).

Gold, copper and other mineral equivalents are calculated on the basis specifically set forth in respect thereto in this presentation and are based upon the reasonable assumptions as to the prices of various metals and their recoveries thereof made by management of the Company on a project-by-project basis as converted metal. All drill-hole intervals are reported as drill widths, as true thicknesses are unknown. Assumed metal prices are: US$3.75/lb. Copper, US$3,000/oz Gold, US$35/oz Silver, & US$30/lb Molybdenum.

The Company has updated metal recoveries: 90% for copper, 85% for gold, 75% for silver, and 80% for molybdenum. These figures are based on a review of published data from advanced-stage porphyry projects (including Vizcachitas, Los Andes Copper; Copper Creek, Faraday Coper; Valeriano, ATEX Copper; Los Helados, NGEx Resources Inc.; Opemiska, XXIX Metal Corp; Costa Fuego, Hot Chili Limited; Moonlight-Superior, US Copper Corp; Warintza, Solaris Resources, Inc.; Chita Valley, Minsud Resources Corp.; Hat, Doubleview Gold Corp.)

Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") grades reported for the drill holes at Elemes were calculated using the following formula: CuEq % = ((Copper (%)) x 0.9) + ((Gold (g/t) x 0.8571) x 0.85) + ((Silver (g/t) x 0.0117) x 0.75) + ((Molybdenum (ppm) x 6.8568) x 0.80).

Gold Equivalent ("AuEq") grades reported for the drill holes at Elemes were calculated using the following formula: AuEq g/t = ((Gold (g/t) x 0.85) + ((Copper (%) x 1.1667) x 0.9) + ((Silver (g/t) x 0.0136) x 0.75) + ((Molybdenum (ppm) x 8.0) x 0.80).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, MAusIMM CP(Geo)

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Further information can be found on:

the Company's website https://www.arrasminerals.com or

or follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arrasminerals or

or follow us on X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/arrasminerals

About Arras Minerals Corp: Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Elemes copper-gold porphyry project where initial drill results in 2025 identified porphyry style mineralization across a 10 km line of strike. The Company has established one of the largest land packages in the country prospective for copper and gold. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "ARK" and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "ARRKF".

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Arras' future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding plans and expectations of the exploration program Arras is in the process of undertaking, the timing, scope, nature, breadth and other information related to Arras' exploration program, any results that may be derived from the Arras' exploration program, the prospects of Arras' business plans, and any expectations with respect to any permitting, development or other work that may be required to bring any of the projects into development or production. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about Arras' exploration projects, the industry in which Arras operates and the beliefs and assumptions of Arras' management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "may," variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that the anticipated benefits of Arras' proposed exploration program will be realized, that no additional permit or licenses will be required in connection with Arras' exploration programs, the ability of Arras' to complete its exploration activities as currently expected and on the current anticipated timelines, that Arras' will be able to execute on its current plans, that Arras' proposed explorations will yield results as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although Arras has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such statements represent the current view of Arras with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Arras, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: inability of Arras to realize the benefits anticipated from the exploration and drilling targets described herein or elsewhere; inability of Arras to complete current exploration plans as presently anticipated or at all; inability for Arras to economically realize on the benefits, if any, derived from the exploration program; failure to complete business plans as it currently anticipated; overdiversification of Arras' portfolio; failure to realize on benefits, if any, of a diversified portfolio; unanticipated changes in market price for Arras shares; changes to Arras' current and future business and exploration plans and the strategic alternatives available thereto; growth prospects and outlook of the business of Arras; and the ability to advance Arras' projects and its proposed exploration program; risks inherent in mineral exploration including risks related worker safety, weather and other natural occurrences, accidents, availability of personnel and equipment, and other factors; aboriginal title; failure to obtain regulatory and permitting approvals; no known mineral resources/reserves; reliance on key management and other personnel; competition; changes in laws and regulations; uninsurable risks; delays in governmental and other approvals, community relations; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions in Canada, Kazakhstan and other jurisdictions where Arras conducts business. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the filings of Arras with the Canadian securities regulators which are available on Arras' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Arras in this release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Arras undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

SOURCE Arras Minerals Corp.

INVESTOR RELATIONS: +1 604 687 5800, [email protected]