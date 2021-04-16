Armor All® Announces Global Partnership With Red Bull Racing Honda

Armor All® Becomes Official Auto Cleaning & Care Partner in Deal Designed to Expand Brand Awareness and Grow Consumer Engagement Internationally

ST. LOUIS, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Armor All®, a leading brand in high quality auto care products for every car owner, today announced a global, multi-year partnership with Red Bull Racing Honda, the four-time Formula 1 World Champion team. As the auto cleaning & care partner of Red Bull Racing Honda, Armor All will leverage the partnership to expand its international marketing efforts, grow brand awareness and connect with new consumers.

In Formula One racing, much like on the road, preparation is everything, reinforcing that no matter their level of expertise, every driver wants the best quality care for their car. Armor All® branding will appear on Red Bull Racing cars, in the garage and be worn on the gloves of the team's drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Building on a legacy of innovation, Armor All will also collaborate with Red Bull Racing to explore opportunities surrounding the development of new products. The partnership will also extend to stores wherever Armor All® products are sold as well as consumer promotions that will offer fans opportunities to have a full race experience.

"We're thrilled to join Red Bull Racing Honda as the team's official auto cleaning & care partner, bringing two iconic brands together who value innovation and high-quality performance," said Lori Shambro, Chief Marketing Officer of Energizer Holdings, Inc. "This partnership is momentous for Armor All® as we look to make our brand accessible to more consumers globally, and connect and engage with people who share a love for their cars and racing."

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Honda Team Principal commented on the new partnership: "We're excited to welcome Armor All® to the Team – a brand that very much like ourselves has a strong focus on innovation, development and producing high performance products for people who care about their cars. We look forward to a strong partnership and to providing the Armor All® brand with a global platform to further its expansion in the international marketplace."

This marks the latest grand prix-related partnership by Armor All® as the brand accelerates its marketing efforts in markets around the world spanning Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Armor All® is an Energizer Holdings, Inc. brand. For more information, visit www.ArmorAll.com, www.ArmorAll.eu, www.ArmorAll.com.au or ArmorAll.com.mx and follow the brand on social media.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car! ®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co. ®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else.

About Red Bull Racing Honda

Red Bull Racing was founded in 2005 with the goal of shaking up the world of Formula One and doing things a bit differently. With Christian Horner, the youngest Team Principal in the paddock, at the helm the Team took the sport by storm claiming four back to back Formula One World Constructors' and Drivers' Championships between 2010 and 2013 against the greats such as Ferrari and McLaren. Since then the Team has never finished outside of the top four in the Constructors' Championship and by the end of 2020 had achieved 64 race wins, 183 podiums, 68 fastest laps and 63 pole positions. In 2021 the Team will powered by Honda and fields Dutch ace Max Verstappen alongside Mexican driver Sergio Perez. The Team is also home to the world's fastest pit stop crew, with a Guinness World Record breaking time to change four wheels of 1.82 seconds.

Red Bull Racing Honda is based in Milton Keynes on the Red Bull Technology Campus where it works closely with sister companies Red Bull Advanced Technologies and the newly formed Red Bull Powertrains Ltd.

