Armando Christian Pérez Joins The Good Flour Corp. As a Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO") is pleased to announce that Armando Christian Pérez has joined GFCO as part of a group that will provide strategic advisory services to GFCO. The services include the introduction of potential partners and purchasers of GFCO's exciting line of superfood packed alt-wheat flours. These products are gluten-free, allergen-free, additive-free, hassle-free. They are low sodium, low net carb, high fibre and contain more phosphorus and potassium than regular wheat. Products include flour, fried chicken batter, fish & chip batter, pizza & pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend, cake mix and pizza crusts.

Armando Christian Pérez is an international recording artist, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. Armando's success as an entrepreneur has come from focusing on businesses that promote health, wellness, sustainability, and education. His commitment to education has seen him open several charter schools with a focus on sports, leadership, and management. His other business interests include a TV development company, consumer products, endorsement deals with major global brands, real estate, restaurants and sustainability ventures.

"We are excited that Armando has joined GFCO as a strategic advisor," says Matthew Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of GFCO. "GFCO has developed a superfood alt-wheat product and Armando's business acumen and network will significantly increase GFCO's ability to find new customers and continue its rapid growth."

A total of 3,000,000 restricted share units have been granted that vest on the attainment of certain revenue and M&A based milestones.

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide chefs and individuals with the best blends to create recipes with its tried and true mixes, delivering consistent excellence every time. GFCO provides restaurants and grocery stores with better for you gluten and allergen free options: Fried Chicken Mix, All Purpose Baking Flour, Fish & Chip Batter, Tempura Batter Mix, Pizza & Pasta mix, Vanilla Cake Mix, Pancake & Waffle Mix, and pizza crusts. As well as the newly launched Patty Cakes™, a potato protein pancake mix for kids.

GFCO chooses high quality ingredients and blending them for taste and texture to give our customers gluten/allergen free options so they can enjoy life without giving up their favorite food and get back the good food they deserve.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

For further information: Company Contact: [email protected], 604-423-4400